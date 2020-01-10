 Morning Report: The Latest Transit Idea to Rile North County - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: The Latest Transit Idea to Rile North County
Voice of San Diego
The Oceanside Transit Center / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

In his short time at SANDAG, Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata has shaken up regional transportation conversations. Expect more of that in 2020.

He dropped another controversial idea at Metropolitan Transit System board meeting last month. Ikhrata thinks MTS and the North County Transit District, which operate their own bus and rail lines, should merge with the goal of better serving the county with projects including the planned Purple Line extension. And Ikhrata says he’s been pushing the idea since his initial weeks on the job.

As Kayla Jimenez reports, those agencies aren’t embracing Ikhrata’s suggestion.

NCTD Board Chairman Tony Kranz told Jimenez that North County mayors have expressed concerns about the idea while an MTS spokesman declined to comment.

Ikhrata has said that projects like the planned Purple Line trolley extension, which he would like to see run from the U.S.-Mexico border to Oceanside, could benefit from having one unified agency operating them.

And he’s not planning to change his tune despite the tension that suggestion has already inspired.

Ikhrata told Jimenez he plans to discuss consolidating the two agencies at SANDAG’s March board meeting when the planning agency unveils its plan for the upcoming year.

Lime Leaves San Diego

Another scooter company has bailed on San Diego.

Lime announced Thursday it was leaving San Diego and 11 other cities, a decision the company made just weeks after the City Council’s December vote to ban scooters on bustling beach boardwalks.

Lime officials told KPBS that ridership in the city had declined after new regulations that went into effect last year and expressed frustration about an apparent lack of transparency about city decisions to impound scooters.

For example, KPBS reported that the city’s decision to impound more than 700 Lime scooters during last year’s Comic-Con cost the company $46,000.

The Union-Tribune noted  that Lime, the first electric scooter company to launch in San Diego, was not the first to leave. Uber’s Jump and San Francisco-based Skip also recently pulled their scooters off San Diego sidewalks amid complaints about city regulations.

Bird, Lyft and Spin are among the scooter companies that remain in San Diego.

City Councilman Scott Sherman, who is running for mayor, criticized the regulations. He wrote in a statement that they chipped away at San Diego’s reputation as an innovation hub and flew in the face of the city’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce San Diegans’ reliance on cars.

“Either we pursue our goals in the Climate Action Plan by embracing new and clean technology or we stifle these innovations and revise our Plan to less ambitious objectives,” Sherman wrote. “You cannot have both.”

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who’s also running for mayor, struck a similar tone.

“San Diegans deserve more transportation choices and our legally enforceable Climate Action Plan demands it,” Gloria tweeted.

Around the time the news broke on Thursday, Councilwoman Barbara Bry, another mayoral candidate who championed the ban on scooters on beach boardwalks, highlighted a 2018 bill that Gloria co-wrote allowing adults to ride scooters without helmets. She did not comment on Lime’s decision to leave San Diego.

Airport Takes Big Step on Once-Controversial Terminal 1 Expansion

More than a year after the San Diego County Airport Authority’s plans to expand Terminal 1 erupted into outright turmoil between just about every public agency in town, the Airport Authority took a major step toward approving a revamped version of the project Thursday, with unified support from the same agencies that flipped their lids in 2018.

The Airport Authority’s board approved its environmental review for the $3 billion plan to expand and modernize Terminal 1. Airlines that operate from the terminal will pay for the brunt of the project, including their announcement this summer that they’d offer up to $500 million for transportation improvements in and around the airport.

The biggest change between the airport’s initial proposal and the one approved Thursday is the incorporation of space for a new transit terminal between Terminal 2 and the rebuilt Terminal 1. SANDAG and MTS will need to decide how, exactly, they want to connect the transit system to the airport, but they’ll now have space for whatever they decide. The project will also more immediately include a new airport shuttle from the Old Town transit station, and MTS’s 992 bus that already serves the airport will be able to use a new roadway on airport property meant to alleviate traffic on Harbor Drive from people coming to the airport.

“We asked them to plan for transit and they planned for transit,” said Colin Parent, director of transit advocacy group Circulate San Diego, which was among those unhappy with the initial proposal. “They made an important effort and are at the table, and now it’s up to SANDAG or MTS to make a more meaningful transit connection.”

April Boling, the Airport Authority’s chair, praised the airlines for their willingness to fund the transportation projects now included in the project as part of its required environmental mitigation.

“It took a while for our airline partners to understand that we really were going to need to accommodate the needs of the public to get to the airport, not just build a building with airside improvements. There really was a lot more to building a regional asset like this,” she said.

The other significant decision between the major public controversy and Thursday’s relatively quiet vote came last year when the Airport Authority agreed to a so-called project labor agreement for the new Terminal 1. That deal benefits construction unions by stipulating wage and labor standards and requiring that hiring goes through union halls.

News Roundup

  • Matt Strabone interviewed the two sides of the Measure A debate: Cody Petterson an environmentalist and activist within the Democratic Party spoke for Measure A. Tanya Castaneda, a PR professional, represented the opposition. Here’s background on Measure A.
  • Residents of a City Heights affordable housing project have sued the city for allowing a more than 40 percent rent hike they say has hampered their ability to pay for basic needs. (Union-Tribune)
  • A report released Thursday concluded it’s cheaper to rent than buy a home in San Diego. (10 News)
  • Chula Vista voters approved a tax hike in 2018 to hire more police and firefighters but the city attorney wants to use some of the new cash to hire a paralegal and investigator. (Union-Tribune)
  • County Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Nathan Fletcher teamed Thursday to put the spotlight on their proposals to restrict vaping. (CBS 8)

The Morning Report was written by Lisa Halverstadt and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Police Drone Details Are Up in the Air

Border Report: When CBP Rocks the Boat

Morning Report: Trolley Fare Evasion Tickets Have Doubled

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: How San Diego Became a Beer City

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: New Schools Added to State's Worst-Performing List

Voice of San Diego
News

North County Report: Paul McNamara and Olga Diaz Agree on Something

Kayla Jimenez
News

Morning Report: Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
Border Report: When CBP Rocks the Boat
There’s a New Tension Between North County Leaders and SANDAG’s Director
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
More San Diego Unified Schools Will Be Listed Among State’s Worst-Performing
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
Border Report: When CBP Rocks the Boat
SDPD Crime Lab Manager Is Officially Out Following Rape Kit Testing Scandal
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!