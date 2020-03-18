 Morning Report: The Lessons From Hep A - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: The Lessons From Hep A
Voice of San Diego
San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten speaks at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Facing a global pandemic, city and county leaders are tapping into lessons learned during San Diego’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak in 2017.

Handwashing stations have been placed in areas where homeless people congregate, hygiene kits have been distributed and county nurses are joining homeless service workers. Officials also report swifter, more seamless coordination between agencies whose cooperation is crucial in staving off the worst outcomes. 

“Having been through the health scare that we had, it’s about immediate action, and it’s about doing everything we can with our population in the bridge shelters and on the street — and the county and the city moving in the same direction from day one,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

But cracks remain as officials rush to respond, reports Lisa Halverstadt.

“Homeless San Diegans and advocates for them are reporting confusion and fear amid rising coronavirus cases and government directives, including self-isolation and social distancing, not easily followed by those without homes,” writes Halverstadt.

San Diego Passes Eviction Moratorium

Renters — both businesses and individuals or families — won’t risk losing their leases due to lost revenue or income from the coronavirus, after the City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on evictions Tuesday.

The plan, supported by Mayor Faulconer and facilitated by the state’s decision Monday to remove barriers that kept cities from enacting such moratoriums, is expected to last through May, unless the Council extends it.

But the maneuver won’t absolve renters or businesses from their financial obligations forever. And it won’t be available to anyone.

Renters need to notify their landlords ahead of when payments are due of the financial circumstances, with proper documentation, that have made them incapable of making their monthly payment. And they’ll need to make the landlord whole once the emergency is over.

City Declares State of Emergency

The San Diego City Council also ratified a state of emergency Tuesday, granting officials special powers while they continue to address the spread of the coronavirus. The declaration permits the city to authorize contracts related to emergency-services and seek reimbursement from state and federal agencies for costs.

Faulconer said he expects the declaration will have to be extended at the end of a 30-day term, which would require another ratification by the City Council.

Your Questions About the Coronavirus, Answered

We put out a request for questions to our audience about coronavirus in San Diego and were overwhelmed with responses. 

Readers wanted to know why it seems so hard to get tested, how the outbreak is affecting our economy, whether the border will shut down and much more. Our reporters Maya Srikrishnan and Lisa Halverstadt hit the ground running and compiled their answers in this helpful FAQ.

If you’d like to submit a question, you can do so using this form.

  • We’ve also updated our guide to the guidance on coronavirus in San Diego. That’s where you’ll continue to find the latest information from local officials.
  • Scott Lewis went live on Instagram Tuesday to talk with our followers and answer questions about how San Diego is responding to the spread of the virus. If you missed it, you can watch it on YouTube.
  • Lewis also wrote a new piece: The economy, he writes, is undergoing chemotherapy. The virus hitched a ride on humans through the economy and the only way to stop it from spreading is to shut down the economy. We’re sacrificing so much commerce and money on the theory that it would be much worse, much deadlier, in the long run, if we didn’t.

Hunter Sentenced to 11 Months

Former Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison Tuesday, reports the Union-Tribune. Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a felony conspiracy charge for stealing $250,000 in campaign funds.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan said Hunter has until May 29 to report to prison, acknowledging that the date could change amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • The Union-Tribune released a new episode of The 50th, showing what the last moments of the primary battle to replace Hunter looked and felt like.

In Other News

  • San Diego County is offering curbside pickup at its libraries starting Wednesday. Residents can use the library’s online catalog or call their branch to place an order.
  • The county has launched a text message alert system for updates on the coronavirus.
  • Councilwoman Barbara Bry’s lead for the No. 2 spot in the mayoral runoff climbed to 169 votes Tuesday. It appears likely she will face Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the runoff.

The Morning Report was written by Megan Wood and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

What We Learned This Week

VOSD Podcast: Our Not-So-Live Election Roundtable

Morning Report: The Pandemic Hits Home

What to Read Next
News

Your Latest Questions About the Coronavirus in San Diego, Answered

Maya Srikrishnan and Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: 'My Body Is Fighting Like Hell'

Voice of San Diego
News

Environment Report: Our New Reporter Has Had an Interesting First Few Weeks

MacKenzie Elmer
News

Morning Report: Closures Disrupt Vulnerable Populations

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
Your Latest Questions About the Coronavirus in San Diego, Answered
The Learning Curve: When Should Schools Close to Slow the Coronavirus?   
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
A Guide to the Official Guidance on Coronavirus in San Diego
The Coronavirus’ Economic Impact on San Diego, by the Numbers
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
Your Latest Questions About the Coronavirus in San Diego, Answered
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!