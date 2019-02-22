Morning Report: The Obscure State Agency Making Waves in Sweetwater

Stay up to Date
We’re guessing you, a normal human, don’t know much about the California Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team.
The obscure state fiscal agency has turned heads as it investigates the crisis at the Sweetwater Union High School District with its candid descriptions of district officials’ missteps, including calling the district’s bookkeeping errors a “cover-up.”
VOSD’s Will Huntsberry, who has been covering Sweetwater’s financial issues, profiled the agency that steps in when California school districts are facing financial problems.
“Lots of people call us the truth-tellers,” the agency’s chief executive director said. “We’re going to give districts the truth whether they like it or not.”
Teachers in several school districts around the state — Oakland is the latest — have been on strike, calling for higher pay, smaller class sizes and fewer charter schools. In this week’s Learning Curve, Huntsberry explains why lobbying school districts may not be the right approach, since they often don’t have the funds for such changes without increasing their structural debt.
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced a bill Thursday that would create an independent entity at the school district level to oversee student complaints of abuse and harassment.
The bill was inspired by VOSD’s Ashly McGlone’s reporting about a longtime La Jolla High School teacher, who several women said had inappropriately touched them. Their complaints about the teacher rarely made it out of the principal’s office, and the school district said it had few records of the incidents the girls reported.
“Students are not being listened to and they don’t feel like they’re being believed — that is the common thread in these stories,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “This independent overseer will be a check at the school administration level, where there seems to be a problem.”
The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan and edited by Sara Libby.
