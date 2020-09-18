 Morning Report: The School Sports Conundrum - Voice of San Diego

News

News

Morning Report: The School Sports Conundrum
Voice of San Diego
Patrick Henry High School / Photo by Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

Two coaches at Patrick Henry High School were fired this week following months of tension between cheerleading program leaders pushing to keep their program running during the pandemic and parents concerned about their kids’ safety.

Patrick Henry cheer, like other school sports, largely went dark in March when campuses were forced to close. But rather than wait it out, head coach Jill Clark said she thought she was doing all the right things when she rebranded her practices as the Patriot Club Cheer, and even shifted to invite-only sessions off campus.

District officials have maintained that any ongoing practices were not part of the school’s cheer program. Although, as Ashly McGlone reports, it now appears mixed messages from coaches, combined with allegations of retaliation against families who questioned ongoing practices, may have led administrators to fire the coaches this week.

SANDAG Showdown Day Over Controversial Audit

SANDAG’s board of directors is scheduled during a special meeting Friday to discuss an audit into the agency’s hiring and firing practices, the first report produced by an independent watchdog created by a new state law passed following the agency’s cost and revenue forecasting scandal of 2016.

The audit argues that the agency’s director has for years been exercising authority that rightfully belongs to the board of directors to give promotions and bonuses to staff, and alleges that severance packages given to three staffers pushed out of the agency when Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata took over were unlawful gifts of public funds.

But since the audit dropped, the auditor who produced it and the agency’s management have gone to war.

The auditor has argued that her findings have been suppressed and that agency leaders have “manipulated” her report, by excessively redacting portions of it. Agency leadership has responded that disagreement is not censorship; they think her report made incorrect assumptions that led the auditor to false conclusions.

That dispute has to some extent overshadowed the findings, which have received less attention than how they were handled. But the agency’s audit committee last week passed a series of recommendations composed by two members of the audit committee and its legal counsel, but not from the audit itself. 

Now, it’ll go to the full board, where Ikhrata has already been in a years-long feud with some of his board members. How they’ll handle the report is unclear — as is whether they’ll have enough votes to adopt policies to rein him in.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Megan Wood and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

More in News

Morning Report: San Diego Is Ignoring an Untapped Water Source

Morning Report: Oceanside Reboots Top Cop Search

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Are Students People?

Nate John
News

Morning Report: Lincoln Abruptly Canceled AP Class

Voice of San Diego
News

North County Report: Schools Are Reopening for Students Most in Need

Kayla Jimenez
News

Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier
The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is Terrified of Kids Opting Out
School Sports Became ‘Clubs’ Amid the Pandemic – Now Two Coaches Are Out
Pursuing Independent Water Sources, San Diego Ignores One Beneath Its Feet
Oceanside Is Rethinking Its Police Chief Hiring Process Following Community Concerns
The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is Terrified of Kids Opting Out
The County Is Rethinking a Major Coronavirus Trigger
City Is Halting Rent Payments on 101 Ash St.
Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier
Morning Report: Explosive Account in Jail Death Case
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up