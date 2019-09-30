Morning Report: The Schools and Doctors Likely to Be Impacted by New Vaccine Law - Voice of San Diego

California’s new medical vaccine exemption law that goes into effect in 2021 was inspired by a Voice of San Diego report showing that one doctor was responsible for nearly a third of all medical vaccine exemptions in the San Diego Unified School District.

The new law gives public health officials the ability to revoke exemptions they believe to be illegitimate. And if the law were in effect today, it would have big implications on the ground, Will Huntsberry reports.

In San Diego, 19 schools and six doctors would come under review. Dozens of medical exemptions that fall outside generally accepted medical guidelines would likely be revoked.

The state senator who wrote the law said the Medical Board of California previously had difficulty investigating these types of cases because families declined to give up medical records. Starting in 2021, however, any parent obtaining a medical exemption for their child must sign a waiver.

The Medical Board would still need to abide by patient privacy rules, and parents of a child whose exemption is revoked would retain the ability to appeal the decision.

The Thin Blue Line at Schools

California is one of the few states where school districts can run their own police departments. In fact, San Diego Unified employs 38 full-time officers, and they are typically the first law enforcement personnel to deal with reports of abuse or misconduct.

Kayla Jimenez reports that it’s not always clear where the role of school police ends and the city’s police force begins. California law, however, does make clear that investigating complaints of sexual abuse in San Diego schools should fall to SDPD, but that doesn’t always appear to be the case.

In 2003, for instance, a student complained that a physics teacher had stuck his hand down her pants. School officials reported the incident to school police, which substantiated the allegation but didn’t notify SDPD. New complaints would surface against the teacher a decade later. He lost his credentials earlier this month.

An agreement between SDPD and school police that’s good until 2020 makes clear that suspicions of child abuse should be directed to SDPD.

Correction

Friday’s Sacramento Report misstated the number of bills Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath has had signed into law. She’s had three bills approved by the governor.

