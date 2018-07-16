Morning Report: The Strange Case of the Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homelessness Center

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
In January, San Diego rushed to buy an indoor skydiving facility in the East Village with the goal of turning it into the city’s first homeless housing navigation center.
Following a deadly outbreak of Hepatitis A, the project – intended to help homeless San Diegans who are overwhelmed and alienated by a confusing web of services – was an opportunity to show the public that Mayor Kevin Faulconer meant business.
Voice’s Lisa Halverstadt explains how the deal came together so quickly and how an influential real estate financier helped push the project forward.
There’s been a hail of concerns about the project ever since.
The question remains whether a building can address overarching challenges facing the region’s homeless serving system and whether the city’s $7 million investment can deliver what the mayor hopes.
What to look out for: The City Council is expected to vote later this month on a contract with Family Health Centers of San Diego, the nonprofit selected to operate the center.
The navigation center is expected to open this fall.
Faulconer’s proposed vacation rental rules allow people – not companies – to seek licenses to operate up to two short-term rentals in the city.
That will be a major point of contention at Monday’s hearing on vacation rental rules, because it could allow a workaround. Companies could still own vacation rental properties. They’d only need to rent to someone who then seeks a vacation rental license from the city.
The mayor called his proposal a compromise, but neighborhood activists say it contains loopholes that allow investors to keep doing their thing.
If you want to get caught up ASAP, here’s what you should know:
In the Politics Report, Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts observe that potential allies of the mayor’s proposal keep dropping out. Coastal City Council women Barbara Bry and Lorie Zapf say it doesn’t do enough to protect the local housing stock and neighborhoods.
And now, City Councilman Chris Ward believes the city can’t effectively regulate the licensing system as proposed and so he, too, has switched to saying that a resident should only be able to rent out the house they live in and that’s it. It’s a dramatic change for Ward, who last year held steadfast preferring more liberal regulations during the fiery debate. Lewis wrote last year about how much pressure he faced.
The fireworks start at noon.
San Diego County’s ban on marijuana may not be so potent after all.
Regulations released Friday by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control would allow licensed retail shops to make deliveries in any municipality, regardless of whether that municipality allows it.
The San Diego Cannabis Delivery Alliance hailed the news on Facebook as a major victory that effectively overturns local marijuana prohibitions.
A bill that would have similarly expanded delivery services throughout California stalled in the Legislature in May. The California State Association of Counties, which lobbies on behalf of San Diego County and others, believes the new delivery rules constitute an amendment to Proposition 64, which can’t be changed through the regulatory process, a spokesman told VOSD. That requires a vote of the Legislature.
Proponents, on the other hand, argued that blanket bans on marijuana delivery are pre-empted by state law and prohibited by the state Constitution.
The public has 45 days to comment. The regulations are expected to go into effect by end of year.
In 2017, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors agreed to give existing medical marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated parts of the region until 2022 to close their doors, the Union-Tribune reported.
It was Pride weekend in the city of San Diego. As a preview, Randy Dotinga looked into how the march for equality began here. The local gay community was mobilized in the mid-1970s in response to sting operations in a department store restroom, where police hid behind vents and looked for lewd behavior. The names, addresses and occupations of more than 20 men were published in the newspaper.
“San Diego was a very anti-gay town,” a judge who defended one of those men told Dotinga.
The crackdown and public shaming campaign led to protests, and the men who fought their cases won.
Hate crimes are on the rise in California, increasing by 13 percent between 2016 and 2017.
That’s according to criminal justice stats compiled and released by the California attorney general’s office. We reviewed several of the reports and highlighted other important takeaways in the Sacramento Report:
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.