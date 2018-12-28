Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

Morning Report

Morning Report: The Year at the Border in Five Telling Stats
Voice of San Diego

Soldiers place concertina wire on the primary U.S.-Mexico border fence. / Photo by David Maung

Immigration has been at the forefront of many national discussions in 2018 and here in San Diego, we’ve found ourselves on the frontline.

There have been so many policy changes, crises, lawsuits and stories about people desperate to come to or remain in the United States, each day that it often feels overwhelming.

VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan breaks down some of the biggest immigration stories and policies this year in San Diego by pulling out five statistics that break through all the noise.

The numbers help demonstrate the impact of policies, like family separations and historically low refugee arrivals in San Diego. They also demonstrate what drives some of the policies and what the federal government uses to justify them, like the increase in families arriving at the border and the gap between the number of people who are found to have a fear of returning to their country after initial interviews at the border and those who ultimately go on to win their asylum cases.  

How Women Stack Up in San Diego Solo Art Shows

In 2018, museums in San Diego featured seven solo exhibitions by women, and 12 by men. That number gets better if you include North County: 18 women, 19 men.

VOSD contributor Julia Dixon Evans took a look at San Diego’s major museum solo shows to see how women were faring. It turns out, while there’s still room for improvement, we’re not doing that bad at all.

The San Diego Museum of Art, the Museum of Photographic Arts and the Museum of Contemporary didn’t fare at well in terms of female representation in solo shows.

But North County in particular helped level the playing field countywide.

Court Throws Out County Climate Plan

A Superior Court judge rejected San Diego County’s latest climate action plan earlier this week, KPBS reports. The plan is supposed to lay out how the county will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but the court found that the plan failed to meet the county’s commitment to reach greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals laid out by the state of California. For example, the
judge said that using carbon offsets from around the world wouldn’t work to mitigate the environmental impacts of new development.

VOSD’s Ry Rivard has written about how the county would allow suburban sprawl projects to mitigate their carbon footprint by using these international offsets, which includes measures like planting trees in a different part of the world.

For more background on the county’s climate plan litigation, you can check out this edition of the Environment Report from Rivard, where he looks at earlier developments in the case.

Voice of the Year: Video Edition

Earlier this month, we highlighted San Diegans who drove the region’s biggest discussions of 2018 in our annual Voice of the Year list. You can read the full list here. It includes names such as homeless advocate John Brady, Rep. Duncan Hunter, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and many more.

But just in case you need a quick wrap-up, NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia spoke to VOSD’s Scott Lewis about why we chose Councilwoman Monica Montgomery as the 2018 Voice of the Year in this week’s San Diego Explained.

Quick News Hits

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.

