Morning Report: Transfers Are One Way School Districts Deal With Harassing Employees

In an ideal world, sexually harassing another in the workplace would get you fired.

But when it happens in San Diego County public schools, sometimes those employees are simply transferred to another job or school site.

Voice’s Ashly McGlone has been sifting through school records from across the county for the past year and in a new piece she provides several examples in which schools determined an employee harassed a student or coworker and transferred that person to a different role or school. The Vista, Sweetwater, Grossmont, Ramona, Escondido and San Dieguito school districts all dealt with misbehaving employees this way. Often, parents, students and staff at the new schools are unaware of the employee’s alleged misbehavior.

Victim advocates call this practice “passing the trash” and it can sometimes lead to civil liability, costing schools money.

In their defense, officials often cite the due process rights of the accused, or a desire to avoid protracted litigation that could follow a firing.

We’re not alone in our effort to obtain documents detailing public school employees’ misconduct and to understand how these cases are handled. This weekend, the San Luis Obispo Tribune detailed how it’s suing to get records from the Lucia Mar Unified School District that would shed light on the case of a wrestling coach accused of sexually abusing players.

Correction

In last week’s Culture Report, we mischaracterized Vanguard Culture’s relationship with the IDEA1 building’s developers. The developers invited the nonprofit to host events there, but the nonprofit isn’t being paid to do so.

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.