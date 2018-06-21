Morning Report: Trump Taps San Diego's Next Top Federal Prosecutor

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
The White House wants Bob Brewer to be the next U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California.
If the veteran attorney secures confirmation, he’ll be overseeing federal prosecutors in San Diego and Imperial counties. The role would plop him right into the middle of the chaos resulting from Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ zero-tolerance immigration policy, the federal-state disconnect on marijuana and more.
VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt and Sara Libby break down three things to know about Brewer’s background.
The CliffsNotes: Brewer’s had a long legal career, but not tons of prosecutorial experience. He ran for district attorney against Bonnie Dumanis in 2014, but lost. And as an attorney for Sempra, he tangled with the Mexican businessman who illegally donated money to local politicians’ campaigns in 2014.
Tasha Williamson, a community activist who was arrested for disrupting a public meeting in National City Tuesday night, said she was taken to the hospital after the encounter at her own request.
She and others were demanding more information on the death of Earl McNeil, a black man who was restrained by National City police in May and later died in a hospital.
“We will shut National City down,” Williamson told officials at the meeting. “You will look like Ferguson when we are done. We are tired of the brutality that continues to happen.”
Williamson told me that she suffered muscle strains from being pulled around by handcuffs. Both she and her attorney, Monica Montgomery, allege they were prevented from talking to one another while Williamson was in police custody.
A National City police spokesman did not return a request for comment.
— Jesse Marx
A federal judge in Sacramento heard arguments in the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s so-called sanctuary laws Wednesday, the L.A. Times reports.
For a refresher on what laws are being challenged, here is an explainer on SB 54 and the other two laws at the center of the lawsuit, which deal with immigration detention facilities and work audits.
On Monday night, after receiving pushback for describing facilities where children separated from their families are kept “summer camps,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham invoked reporting from the Union-Tribune. U-T immigration reporter Kate Morrissey likened a facility she toured to a “boarding school.”
But Morrissey said on Facebook Live that Ingraham “grossly misstated what the story said or what the story was trying to convey. She took two words from the story very much out of context of the whole or even the first three paragraphs.”
Stephen Colbert and the Union-Tribune’s Luis Gomez also weighed in to set the record straight.
“Where the children go afterwards doesn’t really have anything to do with the trauma from being taken from your family members or the trauma from having made the journey all the way here from your home country,” Morrisey said in the Facebook video. “I try really hard to be as fair as I possibly can in this very complex and very emotional beat, and I’m not going to overplay something I don’t see happening,” she said.
The San Diego Unified School District Board voted this week to close and relocate a charter school, then lease the property the charter was renting to a developer with plans to build luxury apartments.
The deal has its critics. Some neighbors oppose the new project because of worries about parking and other impacts, and others don’t like the part of the deal that requires the district to spend $20 million so the charter school it’s forcing out can build a new location, NBC 7 reports.
As we pointed out about the deal in 2016, “in doing so, the district is eliminating a potential home for charter schools, and is spending down the share of money charter schools have to construct new ones.”
Wednesday’s Morning Report misstated the possible increase to city water bills in order for the city to address stormwater issues. The increase would be about $9 a month on average.
The Morning Report was written and compiled by Maya Srikrishnan and Kinsee Morlan, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.