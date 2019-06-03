Morning Report: Two Agencies Plan to Leave the Water Authority

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Leaders of two water agencies that serve about 50,000 people in and around Fallbrook are fed up with rising costs at the San Diego County Water Authority. They plan to buy water from Riverside County instead.
The decision to find cheaper rates in a neighboring county calls into question the Water Authority’s future, Ry Rivard reports. Several other local water districts, including the city of San Diego’s water department, plan to recycle their wastewater — a move that could further diminish the need for the region’s main supplier.
The Water Authority has spent big in recent decades to ensure the region wasn’t caught off guard by drought. Today, San Diegans pay some of the highest rates in the country.
Considering that the water will come from the same river and get here through the same pipes, though, customers of those districts shouldn’t notice a difference. Instead, the exit plans expose one of the hidden absurdities in California water: Making a few changes on paper can save customers hundreds of dollars a year.
Still, there’s no guarantee the exit plans, which need outside approval from a commission, will be successful. The Water Authority is notoriously litigious and it may not let the agencies leave without a fight.
President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 5 percent tariff on imported goods from Mexico starting June 10 is seen as a cudgel to halt illegal immigration but will lead to higher prices for San Diego consumers when they buy groceries, cars and craft beer, the U-T reports.
He’s threatened to double the taiff to 10 percent in July and gradually increase it to 25 percent.
It would also inflict damage on Tijuana, where the economy is doing well. The U-T also reports that residential real estate construction is booming and manufacturing and medical tourism have helped grow the labor force to historic levels.
“Tijuana’s woes usually coincide with some worldwide event and a bad economy in Mexico,” the newspaper reports. “This time, any economic crisis would be directly caused by the American government.”
Mayor Kevin Faulconer strongly condemned the tariffs late Friday. “Increased tariffs on Mexico are a tax on San Diego’s border economy,” he wrote on Twitter. “This proposal undermines the USMCA trade deal the administration is working to pass. I strongly oppose tariffs that would hurt families and businesses whose way of life rely on fair and free trade.”
Over on the podcast, Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby highlight Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s police shooting bill, which her peers unanimously approved last week.
To put that conversation into a national context, the Washington Post’s Wesley Lowery stopped by the podcast studio and discussed how the bill fits into a broader conversation about reform. In this bonus podcast episode, Lowery talked about why police shootings generally have faded from view compared with a couple years ago.
The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.