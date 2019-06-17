UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

Morning Report: Unease in Honduras, in Photos
Voice of San Diego
A market in San Pedro Sula / Photo by Melvin Cubas

For more than a year, VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan has been reporting on the caravans of migrants continually arriving at our doorstep.

In early June, she traveled to Honduras, where many of the migrants are from, to see the conditions driving them to flee the country herself.

In a photo essay, Srikrishnan highlights some of her favorite shots from the trip and explains the stories they tell about what’s happening in Honduras.

“Violence is a daily reality in San Pedro Sula and throughout Honduras. While I was in San Pedro Sula, five people were massacred one night in the city. It’s at least the 32nd massacre in the country in 2019,” Srikrishnan reports.

  • On the latest episode of the VOSD podcast, Srikrishnan discusses the inspiration behind the trip, and describes some of the conversations and experiences in San Pedro Sula that stuck with her most.

Breaking: Our Sidewalks, Still

If you see a broken sidewalk in town and want someone to be mad at for neglecting to fix it, you can direct your anger toward whoever owns the home in front of that sidewalk.

But if you then trip over that sidewalk, injuring yourself, you can direct your lawsuit not to the homeowner but to the city of San Diego.

This strange disconnect has persisted for years, despite acknowledgment from the City Council that it should be fixed.

Yet, as Megan Wood reports in our People’s Reporter feature, the nonsensical policy is still the law of the land.

“All of the options we’ve explored, including the policies of other large California cities, have their own pros and cons,” Councilman Mark Kersey told Wood. “I have yet to see a policy that would be a perfect fit for San Diego.”

Have a question you want The People’s Reporter to explore? Submit it here.

What San Diego’s Getting Out of the State Budget

I’m sure residents in Eureka, Richland and Pomona will be relieved to hear that the California state budget includes $500,000 for a dog park in Rancho Bernardo.

The latest Sacramento Report has a breakdown of the many local projects that San Diego lawmakers were able to secure in this year’s budget, a list that also includes renovations in Balboa Park, suicide prevention measures on the Coronado Bridge and a new swimming pool for the Jackie Robinson YMCA.

But don’t worry, as the Los Angeles Times pointed out, the budget also includes plenty of handouts for other dog parks and local priorities up and down the state.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

In Risk-Prone Areas, Fire Insurance Is Getting Harder and Harder to Come By

Morning Report: More Leadership Turmoil at Lincoln

North County Report: Issa’s Nomination to Head Trade Is Stuck in Neutral

What to Read Next
News

On the Ground in Honduras, in 7 Telling Photos

Maya Srikrishnan
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: What's Driving Hondurans to the Border

Nate John
News

Morning Report: The Newest Fire Risk Is Homeowners' Inability to Get Insurance

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
Another School Year Ends With a Leadership Shakeup at Troubled Lincoln High School
The City Flipped on Prop. B – But it Doesn’t Change Much Yet
American Bar Association Votes to Strip Thomas Jefferson Law School of Accreditation
Two Westview High Teachers Received Warnings for Inappropriate Texts to Students
Inside the Charter School Empire Prosecutors Say Scammed California for $80M
Grooming Is a Gateway to Sexual Abuse, But Schools Are Virtually Powerless to Stop it
SDG&E Says There’s a 100% Chance It’ll Start or Contribute to a Major Wildfire
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!