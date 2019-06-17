Morning Report: Unease in Honduras, in Photos

Stay up to Date
For more than a year, VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan has been reporting on the caravans of migrants continually arriving at our doorstep.
In early June, she traveled to Honduras, where many of the migrants are from, to see the conditions driving them to flee the country herself.
In a photo essay, Srikrishnan highlights some of her favorite shots from the trip and explains the stories they tell about what’s happening in Honduras.
“Violence is a daily reality in San Pedro Sula and throughout Honduras. While I was in San Pedro Sula, five people were massacred one night in the city. It’s at least the 32nd massacre in the country in 2019,” Srikrishnan reports.
If you see a broken sidewalk in town and want someone to be mad at for neglecting to fix it, you can direct your anger toward whoever owns the home in front of that sidewalk.
But if you then trip over that sidewalk, injuring yourself, you can direct your lawsuit not to the homeowner but to the city of San Diego.
This strange disconnect has persisted for years, despite acknowledgment from the City Council that it should be fixed.
Yet, as Megan Wood reports in our People’s Reporter feature, the nonsensical policy is still the law of the land.
“All of the options we’ve explored, including the policies of other large California cities, have their own pros and cons,” Councilman Mark Kersey told Wood. “I have yet to see a policy that would be a perfect fit for San Diego.”
Have a question you want The People's Reporter to explore?
I’m sure residents in Eureka, Richland and Pomona will be relieved to hear that the California state budget includes $500,000 for a dog park in Rancho Bernardo.
The latest Sacramento Report has a breakdown of the many local projects that San Diego lawmakers were able to secure in this year’s budget, a list that also includes renovations in Balboa Park, suicide prevention measures on the Coronado Bridge and a new swimming pool for the Jackie Robinson YMCA.
But don’t worry, as the Los Angeles Times pointed out, the budget also includes plenty of handouts for other dog parks and local priorities up and down the state.
