Morning Report: Vetting 5 Convention Center Claims
Voice of San Diego
San Diego Tourism Authority COO Kerri Kapich speaks at a press conference touting the taxpayer protections in Measure C. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

There have probably been lots of claims and criticisms flooding your mailbox and social media feeds about Measure C, the proposal to raise hotel taxes to fund a Convention Center expansion, homeless initiatives and road repairs. With the deluge of pronouncements that come from campaigns and their opponents, it’s hard to tell what’s reality.

But don’t worry, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt has you covered. She looked into five of the most common claims from supporters and opponents of Measure C.

Some of the claims that Halverstadt digs into include that the measure will generate 7,000 new jobs and that there is no guarantee money from the measure will go toward housing or homelessness services. She also checks in on whether one of the campaign’s major funders is a private prison group, just how immediate road repairs will happen if the initiative passes and the debt the measure could put San Diegans on the hook for.

Tijuanenses March Against Gender-Based Violence in Mexico

Gruesome murders of a woman and a girl in Mexico this month have triggered “a groundswell of outrage, punctuated by near-daily street protests, unbridled fury on social media and growing demands for incisive government action against gender-based violence,” the New York Times writes.

The outrage is manifesting in Tijuana, where there have already been 19 recorded violent homicides of women, Zeta reported this week. There was a march against femicides over the weekend, where protestors demanded justice, and another march is planned for Friday.

Some of the people promoting the Friday protest want to block the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to a flier being circulated about the event, reports Uniradio Informe.

Shutting down the San Ysidro Port of Entry, one of the busiest land border crossings in the world, is very rare. Border disruptions occurred a few times in 2018, when a large migrant caravan was in Tijuana. One five-hour closure resulted in millions of dollars in losses to local businesses. 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.

