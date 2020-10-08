Morning Report: What Dems Say They’d Do With County Control - Voice of San Diego

The County Board of Supervisors has been controlled by Republicans for years. But in this year’s election, only one seat stands between Democrats and control of the board.

If Terra Lawson-Remer defeats Republican incumbent Kristin Gaspar, Democrats will run San Diego County, reports Jesse Marx. But what would they do with all that power?

One priority: the county’s reserves.

Republicans have spent years amassing billions of dollars in a savings account that Democrats have argued should be diverted, in part, to critical problems like housing and homelessness.

“There’d be a big shift toward prioritizing and investing in improving San Diego communities as an active goal of the Board of Supervisors as opposed to the orientation now, which is to just keep as low a profile as possible and try to get out of the way,” Lawson-Remer said.

Nathan Fletcher, currently the board’s lone Democrat, said Democrats would still be good fiscal stewards. “No one’s going to bankrupt the county,” he said at a Politifest panel last week.

Among their other priorities are investing in drug treatment services, passing a legally compliant climate action plan, putting a leash on backcountry development and allowing the sale of cannabis in unincorporated areas.

Journalist to Employer: Restore My Good Name

A lawyer for NBC 7’s Dorian Hargrove has demanded that the TV station bring the journalist back on the payroll and correct its previous — what she called “defamatory” — statements about his reporting to reflect what she called the facts and circumstances surrounding publication.

To refresh: Last month, Hargrove and a colleague produced a story about the city’s handling of the purchase of 101 Ash St. It partly relied on a leaked copy of a document that contained a footnote. After the story published, though, the city attorney and the outside law firm responsible for drafting the document claimed that footnote was fabricated.

The TV station responded by retracting the part of the story that relied on the footnote and suspended Hargrove and the producer.

In a recent letter to NBC 7’s president and general manager, attorney Marlea Dell’Anno accused the TV station of throwing Hargrove under the bus, and destroying his reputation, in the face of political pressure without conducting any independent investigation into whether the footnote actually is fake. She highlighted what she considers red flags, including a request for emails related to the footnote that the city denied, citing attorney-client privilege and work product.

On Twitter, Dell’Anno also said she would be filing a claim against San Diego for defamation on behalf of her client Thursday.

Flashback: The 1996 Presidential Debate in San Diego

VOSD resident historian Randy Dotinga — we truly don’t know where he gets these things — is back with another one from the vault in honor of Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

This time Dotinga recounts a debate between Bill Clinton and Bob Dole at USD, with a minor appearance from Ross Perot.

The showdown “is a time capsule into a previous generation’s preoccupations. And it’s a reminder that politics are always a bit goofy,” writes Dotinga.

The debate featured Dole equivocating on whether cigarettes are addictive, cross border sewage and a Perot supporter willing to deface the natural environment.

Chula Vista Schools Push Back Opening Date

Chula Vista Elementary School District has pushed back its reopening date. The district planned to open on Oct. 26, but will now remain in online learning mode indefinitely.

The district announced the delay after a letter from the local teachers union blasted the district for what it described as unsafe working conditions, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In a town hall meeting Monday night, officials said the district has roughly 14 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s nearly twice as high as the case rate for the entire county, they noted.

State Department of Education officials, as well as researchers, have suggested it is safer to have in-person classes for younger children. Younger children are less likely to catch and spread the virus than teenagers, recent research has suggested.

More than half of San Diego County school districts have opened or plan to open in October, the Union-Tribune reported. Many of the districts that will remain closed, however, are located in the South Bay, where case rates of coronavirus have been higher.

In Other News

San Diego Unified, in an act of bureaucratic rebellion, removed letters from President Donald Trump that were placed in local food baskets . Officials said the letters contained misinformation about COVID-19. (City News Service)

In a “pandemic bummer” of epic proportions Surfer Magazine has ceased publication. NBC 7 scored an interview with its former editor in chief .

Three out of four mayoral candidates in Lemon Grove talked about their vision for the city . (Union-Tribune)

The Morning Report was written by Will Huntsberry and Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.