Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Morning Report

Morning Report: What Recycled Sewage Will Do to Your Water Bill
Voice of San Diego

Image via Shutterstock

San Diego is working on a multibillion-dollar plan to purify enough sewage to provide a third of the city’s drinking water by 2035. Most of our supply comes from the rivers of Northern California or the Colorado River, which are prone to drought.

Of course, having a more stable source of water will come at a cost.

Ry Rivard reports that San Diego water customers will soon pay $6 to $13 more a month to fund the first part of the city’s new recycled water project, according to a newly released estimate. The analysis was prepared in response to repeated questions from VOSD. (You’re welcome.)

As it is, the San Diego region has some of the highest water rates in the country, thanks in part to an expensive ocean water desalination plant that opened several years ago in Carlsbad. Right now, the average San Diego customer pays $135 a month for water and wastewater service, and those rates are likely to climb.

Civic San Diego Reforms on the Way

San Diego will likely soon sever ties with its downtown development agency.

On Friday, lawyers for the city and former Civic San Diego board member Murtaza Baxamusa announced that they had agreed to settle Baxamusa’s 2015 lawsuit by stripping the city-owned nonprofit of its current downtown permitting, planning and parking district responsibilities.

Now, pending a City Council vote, the city will take on those functions, the Union-Tribune reports.

For years, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and downtown development boosters have rallied behind the downtown development agency. Union leaders and progressives, on the other hand, had argued that the agency lacked sufficient oversight and was skewed toward developers.

In the wake of the former Civic San Diego president’s abrupt retirement announcement last year and continued turmoil, city bureaucrats say they are welcoming reforms.

“This is that opportunity for us to look at how things were being done,” Deputy Chief Operating Officer Erik Caldwell told Voice of San Diego after a Friday court hearing. “That combination of permitting and planning together and bringing it back into the city of San Diego gives us the opportunity to actually explore expanding (Civic San Diego’s approach) throughout the rest of the city.”

Meanwhile, union leaders were celebrating.

“It’s a big win for public benefits,” Baxamusa said.

Politics Roundup

  • A new bill inspired by VOSD reporting would take the power of medical vaccine exemptions out of doctors’ hands completely. Anyone seeking a medical exemption would have to go through the California Department of Public Health. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said she’ll continue to hear out vaccine opponents but that’s it. “Arguing does not change the facts.”
  • San Diego City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry has changed her mind about pensions. A lot. She’s no longer defending Proposition B, a 2012 measure that killed defined benefit plans for city workers but was ruled illegal by the state Supreme Court. But by far, the most important political news of the week came when Mayor Kevin Faulconer made fun of Scott Lewis, using words like “buzz kill” and “awful.”

President Threatens to Shut Down Border

President Donald Trump is again threatening to close the southwestern border “if Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration.”

Frequent border-crossers, including some who live in Tijuana and work in San Diego, talked to Reuters about how severely such a move would disrupt their lives.

In the meantime, the U-T reports that some migrant children who traveled by themselves up to the U.S. border have not been allowed to request asylum despite assurances from federal immigration officials that they prioritize unaccompanied minors. More than 50 are waiting in Tijuana.

Trump also tweeted this weekend that he will move a Navy SEAL accused of murder to a “less restrictive confinement” after Rep. Duncan Hunter and others publicized the case.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Newsom Has Signaled He Sees the Del Mar Gun Show Differently Than Brown

Newsom Has Offered Hints He'll Treat Del Mar Gun Show Bill Differently Than Brown

Morning Report: City Says It's Speeding Up Undergrounding

What to Read Next
News

Maienschein’s Party Switch Led to Committee Shakeups

Lyle Moran
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

Top Stories: March 22-29

Adriana Heldiz
News

VOSD Podcast: The Pitch for Caring About the Padres

Nate John

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Opinion
San Diego Should Make the Most of Once-in-a-Generation Shot to Re-Examine SDG&E Deal
Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps
After Decades of Slow-Going, City Plans to Speed Up Utility Undergrounding
Newsom Has Offered Hints He'll Treat Del Mar Gun Show Bill Differently Than Brown
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse
What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess
Opinion
30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City
Case of a Poway Teacher Who Sent Inappropriate Texts Is Still Stirring Anger, Two Years Later
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!