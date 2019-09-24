Morning Report: What We Mean When We Talk About Affordable Housing - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
As the housing crisis continues to rage, politicians and advocates are exploring all types of ways to create more government-sponsored affordable housing.
One VOSD reader wrote in to The People’s Reporter – our feature in which you can submit questions for us to investigate, explain and answer – with a good question: What exactly do we mean when we talk about affordable housing, and how does it work? “Are they apartments, condos, single-family homes? Do the residents actually own the homes, or are they rentals?” he asked.
Affordable housing, after all, doesn’t just mean housing that is relatively cheap. It’s usually referring to various types of government-subsidized programs.
In a new story, Lisa Halverstadt runs down the many types of programs that exist in San Diego to provide affordable housing, the range of incomes required to qualify for one, challenges that have dogged the programs and some of the recent reforms aimed at overcoming those challenges.
Atkins now says she’s going to play a major role in moving the bill forward next year, according to a new story by KPBS.
“There will be changes to (SB 50), obviously, and I’ll be really involved in helping make that happen,” Atkins told KPBS. “This is a key issue, but we’ve got to do it right and we’ve got to have people who support us moving forward.”
San Diego is officially in the energy business. Elected officials joined with neighboring cities last week to form a “community choice” energy agency, or CCA, and Ry Rivard lays out the knowns and unknowns of this big endeavor in the Environment Report.
The city, for instance, is estimating that it can provide cheaper power than SDG&E, but it isn’t technically obligated to do that. City Councilman Scott Sherman, who opposed the formation of a CCA, said the region was simply swapping a private monopoly for a public one.
Indeed, one of the advantages of a government-run energy agency is that people can have more say over where their power comes from. But that’ll depend on people showing up and participating.
It remains to be seen how open and transparent the public energy process is going to be, and it may be years before we know if the city has kept its promise to lower rates and reduce greenhouse gases.
The Morning Report was written by Sara Libby and Jesse Marx, and edited by Scott Lewis.
