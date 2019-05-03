Morning Report: What's Fueling Major Transformation at the County

This year has marked a major shift in San Diego County government. In the past few months, the county’s Board of Supervisors opened a shuttered courthouse to asylum-seekers, dipped into its reserve fund for affordable housing projects and took steps towards creating or joining a government-run energy program.

VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt digs into the county’s reboot and the faces on the board who have been driving it in a new story.

A 2010 ballot measure instituting term limits on the board and changing party registration trends countywide were the first sign things would change. And change they have, writes Halverstadt. In 2018, Democrat Nathan Fletcher and former San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond replaced two long-sitting supervisors. By 2020, board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob and Supervisor Greg Cox will also be termed out.

Jacob told Halverstadt that the new blood on the board presented an opportunity to tackle challenges that have escalated in recent years.

“Moving forward into the future, my intent was to set the table so to speak, and create a new environment, and also send a message to our administration that we need to look for ways to do better,” Jacob said. “Just doing business as usual is not good enough. It’s time to re-evaluate and take a look at how we do business.”

Teachers Don’t Reflect the Students They Teach

In his latest education newsletter, VOSD’s Will Huntsberry breaks down the disparities in teacher demographics in San Diego. While only 43 percent of city of San Diego residents identify as Caucasian, 64 percent of teachers at San Diego Unified are Caucasian. The starkest difference is between the city’s Asian population – 13 percent – and Asian teachers, who only make up 3 percent of teachers.

A National School District employee is suing the district for failing to respond to substantiated claims of sexual harassment . (Union-Tribune)

Poway Aftermath Continues With Grieving and Questions

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Maya Srikrishnan, and edited by Sara Libby.