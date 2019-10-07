 Morning Report: What's Happening With Vacation Rentals (Hint: Nothing) - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

Morning Report: What's Happening With Vacation Rentals (Hint: Nothing)
Voice of San Diego
Opponents and supporters of vacation rentals voice their concerns at a San Diego City Council meeting. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

It’s been almost a year since vacation rental regulations proposed by city leaders went down in flames.

Last October, City Council Pro Tem Barbara Bry and others dropped the issue in response to a successful signature-gathering effort funded by vacation rental platforms. But they vowed to quickly get to work and come up with a new proposal. 

Since then, the city has gotten nowhere on vacation rentals. Lisa Halverstadt decided to check in with city leaders on the status of any new proposals and heard a lotta this: 

“Square one … ” 

“Nothing’s really moving right now … ” 

“This issue is still unresolved… ” 

“Nothing is going on … ”

Now a mayoral candidate, Bry once said she planned to lead on the issue, and she’s made anger over vacation rentals a focal point of her campaign. Yet she and others at City Hall haven’t offered anything concrete. 

Instead, she’s urged Mayor Kevin Faulconer to enforce existing city code that she and City Attorney Mara Elliott have said allows for a crackdown.

Fellow City Councilwoman Jen Campbell, who also represents some of San Diego’s beach communities, said she remains committed to new vacation rental rules and has been meeting with stakeholders to try to come up with potential solutions.

The Truth About SANDAG’s New Spending Plan

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined the podcast to talk about SANDAG’s new $600 million spending blueprint. She’s part of a group of elected officials from North County who’ve pushed the transportation agency to keep its promise to taxpayers and expand roads. 

At a meeting late last month, Jones and others successfully spiked a proposal by SANDAG executive director Hasan Ikhrata and replaced it with one of their own. Ikhrata wants to jump-start a new transit system, warning that the region must reduce greenhouse gas emissions or suffer the legal consequences. 

But as Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis explain in the Politics Report, there was very little difference between the proposals that Ikhrata put forward and the North County politicians put forward. The latter shifted $60 million towards environmental and design work on various highway projects. 

To be clear, none of the projects in the plan, including both the highways and transit lines, are fully funded or anywhere close to breaking ground. Those projects still need to compete for additional state or federal funding so they could eventually be built.

Politics Roundup

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 13 to sign or spike the bills delivered to his desk this session. In the Sacramento Report, Sara Libby recounts the fate of more than a dozen pieces of legislation with San Diego connections. That includes SB 1, which was written by Senate Leader Toni Atkins and would’ve prevented the Trump administration from rolling back certain environmental standards. Newsom said nah.
  • Earlier this year, the governor argued that restricting building in high-fire areas would run counter to the state’s “pioneering spirit.” The U-T reports that Newsom’s position has frustrated wildfire researchers who’ve called for a more robust debate on home construction in fire-prone areas and floodplains. 
  • Atkins filled in Friday as acting governor of California. She used the power of the state to create Tuna Harbor Dockside Market Day on Saturday and cover adoption fees for senior pets at the San Diego Humane Society on Oct. 12.
  • In a profile of Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, USA Today writes, “Her bills often start conversations in other states and set the bar for progressive policies around the country, especially when it comes to workers’ rights.” 

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Jesse Marx, and edited by Sara Libby.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.

More in News

Morning Report: Southwestern Title IX Investigation Took an Unexpected Turn

North County Report: Crossroads Is Part Gun Show, Part Political Theater

Morning Report: Takeaways From the Water Wars

What to Read Next
News

What We Learned This Week

Sara Libby
News

VOSD Podcast: Pumping the Brakes on That SANDAG Vote

Nate John
News

Morning Report: No One's Sure How Private Prisons Ban Would Work in San Diego

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: The New Law That Upends Contracting Work

Megan Wood

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
The Local Schools and Doctors Likeliest to Be Impacted by the New Vaccine Law
Morning Report: Takeaways From the Water Wars
Water Vending Businesses Tap Into Customer Fears Over Water Quality
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Southwestern Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Professor Who Had Trove of Nude Student Photos, Sex Videos
San Diego Unified Principals Blast District Leadership
Border Report: Bracing for Mexico's 'Green Rush'
Many San Diego Unified Schools Are Nowhere Near Full
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!