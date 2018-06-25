Morning Report: When One 'Zero Tolerance' Case Went to Trial in San Diego

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted about asylum seekers and people accused of crossing the border illegally. He wished federal agents could just “bring them back from where they came” without any judge or hearing.
It caused an outcry online from people concerned about due process rights.
For now, due process violations still have consequences. Our Maya Srikrishnan found one of the only cases, in these recent months of “zero tolerance,” where a defendant challenged, and took to trial, the government’s accusation he illegally crossed the border.
He prevailed because of due process concerns. Dispatch tapes revealed the man had been detained for hours without being read his rights, though Border Patrol agents testified it was only minutes.
The case demonstrates that, if the Department of Justice undermines due process rights, people accused of crossing illegally could still mount successful defenses. But the incentive to plead guilty as quickly as possible can be intense, especially if children are involved.
In related news:
The organizers of a petition to put the hotel-room tax hike on the November ballot that would pay for a Convention Center expansion and homeless services are expected to submit their signatures on Monday – about three weeks later than normal. It’s not clear whether the petition will be cleared by county election officials.
If the petition fails to make the ballot, writes Voice’s Scott Lewis and Lisa Halverstadt in this weekend’s Politics Report, that would be a major embarrassment for the mayor’s office. The tax hike has been the top priority of Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
It could also be costly. The tax hike is part of a larger plan to expand the convention center onto land that had been the site of a privately planned hotel. The city and the Port recently secured the rights to purchase the lease of land behind the convention center for $33 million, agreeing to give the private group a $5 million deposit.
The city attorney is confident that if the measure fails to make the November ballot, the city will not be on the hook for the deposit.
The lease holders don’t see it that way. A spokesperson told us that they believe they’re owed the deposit no matter what.
An update on our effort to stop the San Diego Unified School District from its plan to delete emails older than a year: The district’s plan is still on hold, for now.
San Diego Unified originally planned to start deleting emails on June 1. We filed a temporary restraining order to stop the purge. In a hearing June 1, the court continued the matter, and the district agreed not to delete anything in the meantime.
Since then, Superior Court Judge Ronald Styn tentatively ruled that the district must keep the emails for now. On Friday, he continued the matter again until August.
San Diegans for Open Government, represented by attorney Cory Briggs, has joined in the matter – his group had already filed a separate suit against the district over public records it says the district is improperly withholding.
From Styn’s tentative ruling:
“Absent from SDUSD’s papers is any evidence establishing how SDUSD will confirm that each of its employees has completed the task of reviewing all of his or her existing emails and how SDUSD will confirm that each of its employees engages in this process going forward. Also absent is any evidence as to any procedures undertaken by SDUSD for assessing the emails of employees who have left employment with SDUSD.
“In addition, while the parties discuss the evaluation of the second basis for qualification of an email as a ‘record’ – whether the email is necessary or convenient to the discharge of official duty – there is no evidence before the court with respect to the process for an employee’s evaluation of the first basis for qualification of an email as a “record” – whether an email is ‘required by law to be prepared or retained.’
“The court is not persuaded by the guidance/training materials SDUSD submits.”
One of the most closely watched bills in Sacramento this session is a measure from San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber that would limit the circumstances in which police can use deadly force, and would encourage de-escalation measures. It moved forward in the state Senate last week, but will face plenty of scrutiny before it potentially advances to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.
Though Weber has made some changes to the bill, law enforcement groups across the state remain opposed.
San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan told VOSD she hasn’t decided where she lands on the bill yet.
LimeBike does not condone this use of its bikes. Nor does the ocean. Nor do health professionals. Nor do police or basically anyone but these bros.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.