Morning Report: When Police Are on the Lease

While California landlords can’t evict tenants suffering from financial hardship due to the pandemic, “just cause” evictions are still allowed if they can prove that a renter engaged in criminal activity.

Crime-free housing programs, which have grown in popularity since the 1990s, are championed by law enforcement officials as a form of community policing that brings together cops, property managers and tenants. Tenant groups and criminal justice advocates, however, say crime-free housing is a form of structural racism that makes it harder for people of color to find apartments and stay in them.

“The programs put a special emphasis on the physical design of a property, encouraging property owners to trim bushes and install surveillance cameras, peepholes, LED lighting and signage, which can create a perception that people on site are being monitored at all times,” Jesse Marx reports.

According to public records, most cities in the region have their own form of the program, including Chula Vista, Escondido and Oceanside. There are 117 crime-free complexes in the city of San Diego alone — a majority of which are located in City Heights, southeastern San Diego and downtown.

Across the state and nation, cities are re-examining such programs as more public policies are scrutinized from a racial justice lens. Hemet, in Riverside County, ended its program late last year “following allegations by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that the policies were intentionally discriminatory and violated residents’ civil rights,” the Press-Enterprise reported. Vallejo, in the Bay Area, ended its program after a local news organization revealed training manuals called potential renters with criminal records “two-legged predators.”

Community College District Gets New Chancellor

The San Diego Community College District has chosen Carlos Cortez, president of San Diego Continuing Education, as its new chancellor.

We spoke with Cortez in 2017 for an episode of the Good Schools for All podcast about his school’s efforts to guide students who struggle with the transition into the so-called real world.

“Many [students] have so many gaps in their educational development that it really requires simultaneously providing foundational skills and support, while also providing them with the job training that’s going to help them to land a job that pays a livable wage,” Cortez told us.

Cortez will take over for retiring chancellor Constance Carroll starting July 1. He’ll oversee a $780 million annual budget for San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and the San Diego College of Continuing Education.

In Other News

The Morning Report was written by Megan Wood and Andrew Keatts, and edited by Sara Libby.