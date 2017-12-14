Morning Report: More Women Come Forward About La Jolla High Teacher

Emily Mandel was a junior in advanced physics at La Jolla High School during the 2010-2011 school year when she said her teacher Martin Teachworth touched her inappropriately.

When Mandel saw Ashly McGlone’s report last month about other students’ complaints about unwanted touching by Teachworth – claims Teachworth, who’s now retired, denies – she came forward to tell her story. So did one other former student.

McGlone shares their accounts in her latest. Both students described their fears over reporting Teachworth’s behavior and said it’s likely the teacher’s unwanted touching went on for years.

“As soon as I saw the article, I was like, ‘Gosh. This was more widespread than any of us realized,’” Mandel told McGlone.

Though neither former student reported their concerns to school or district administrators, other female students McGlone talked to for her first story did. All of the students came away disappointed with the outcome and feeling like the school district didn’t do enough to protect them from Teachworth’s advances.

Scams Grow in the Wake of California Wildfires

California’s wildfires have left behind fertile grounds for the scams that inevitably grow in their wake.

Past fires have led to the emergence of the not-so-professional professional – people pretending to be inspectors with official-sounding government entities and asking for things like fire victims’ social security or bank account numbers.

The shady faux government worker is just one of the three scams VOSD’s Jesse Marx tells folks to watch out for in the wake of the latest wildfire.

I Made it in San Diego: Unmasking a Luchador

Until October when he retired, Josue “Josh” Anival Salcido was Krazy Klown, a wrestler who fought with and against his twin brother in Mexican-style wrestling matches throughout Southern California and Mexico.

I talked to the former Lucha Libre performer for the latest episode of I Made it in San Diego, Voice of San Diego’s podcast about the region’s businesses and the people behind them, and learned a lot about the many traditions that are the lifeblood of the sport.

• CityBeat profiled Alan Lilienthal, the man behind the Voice of San Diego Podcast Network show Cura Caos, a podcast about movers and shakers from San Diego and Tijuana,

Oceanside Mayor Resigns to Focus on Health

Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood had a stroke in May. He was on leave until last Wednesday, when he returned to fend off a deadline to either hold a public meeting or be forced out of office.

But his return made it clear that his health was still an issue, and this week, he officially announced his resignation.

In the latest North County Report, Ruarri Serpa pulls together the latest developments and explains that the City Council has 60 days to replace the mayor. For more on Wood, read our 2014 profile of him when he ran to unseat County Supervisor Bill Horn.

Also in our roundup of news from the north: the North County is no stranger to fire, a neverending water fight between Camp Pendleton and the Fallbrook Public Utility District finally ended and more.

• The list of donors giving money to support the Flip the 49th! Neighbors in Action political committee that’s working to get Rep. Darrell Issa out of office is star-studded.

More Fallout from City Council’s Vacation Rental Flop

After yesterday’s marathon City Council meeting where nothing was decided about what to do with vacation rentals, the Union-Tribune’s editorial board has some harsh words for Councilman David Alvarez for backing off his support for one of the proposals and not supporting any of the others. They also hit Council President Myrtle Cole for failing to use her influential position to actually lead and Mayor Kevin Faulconer for not doing much of anything.

According to the editorial, three of Faulconer’s aides said the mayor was going to “take a central role to meet with stakeholders and hash out a deal.”

Historically, though, Faulconer has chosen to stay mum on where he stands on the vacation rental debate and many of the city’s most controversial issues, preferring instead to let the City Council try to resolve the highly contentious dilemma.

In Other News

• Ron Saathoff was one of the architects of the notorious pension deal 15 years ago that nearly bankrupted the city. Now he’s helping San Diego firefighters negotiate benefits, and some folks think the optics of that are strange. (Union-Tribune)

• The new $555 million San Diego Superior Court building downtown was supposed to open in January. Now, after delays that pushed the opening back nearly a year, people are actually starting to move in this week. (10News)

• On Wednesday, San Diego City Council members discussed their new committee appointments, and KPBS’s Andrew Bowen said the conversation was super awkward. Check out our recent podcast episode explaining those shifts in committee roles and why some member were upset by their new assignments.

• The developer behind a new affordable housing project in Oceanside said his office was inundated with thousands of phone calls from people looking for affordable rent and asking for information about the project. (Union-Tribune)

• The San Diego City Council voted Wednesday to join three lawsuits meant to nullify President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that helps people brought to the United States illegally when they were kids. (CBS8)