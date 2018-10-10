Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego County Government

My Friend, It's a San Diego Mental Health Day Feud

San Diego politicians were all about celebrating World Mental Health Day this week – and drawing attention to the county’s response to the health crisis.
Lisa Halverstadt

Ron Roberts (left) and Todd Gloria / Photos by Kinsee Morlan and the California State Assembly

San Diego politicians were all about celebrating World Mental Health Day this week – and drawing attention to the county’s response to the health crisis.

First, on Tuesday night, Mayor Kevin Faulconer went on a tweet storm about the need for the region to step up its response to mental-health issues.

He praised the county for budgeting hundreds of millions of dollars for mental-health dollars but the subtext was clear: It’s not doing enough.

“Just like the city is doing with homelessness, the County MUST take a different approach with mental health,” Faulconer tweeted.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria weighed in on Wednesday, noting that San Diego County and other counties statewide have piles of unspent mental-health funds from Prop. 63, a voter-approved 1 percent tax on millionaires.

Indeed, Voice of San Diego last year revealed San Diego County had nearly $166 million sitting unspent in its Mental Health Services Act account – and that other large California counties had piles of cash in the bank too.

“We have a lot of work to do to fight stigma and help those suffering with mental illness,” wrote Gloria, who this year unsuccessfully pushed legislation to try to force more Prop. 63 spending. “Demanding CA counties use the $2.5 BILLION in unspent Prop 63 funds would go a long way to doing that.”

By Wednesday afternoon, County Supervisor Ron Roberts wasn’t having any more of this.

“Afternoon Todd. Old numbers, my friend,” Roberts wrote on Twitter. “That’s from 2015-16. We are spending $80 million more annually than 2015-16 in San Diego County. The unspent reserve is gone by 2019-20.”

A spokeswoman for the county’s Health and Human Services Agency later shared a report with VOSD showing it’s set to spend $201 million in Prop. 63 money this year, nearly two-thirds more than it spent annually just a few years ago.

That report includes a chart showing the county estimates there will soon be no unspent Prop. 63 funds if tax money flows in as projected.

That figure doesn’t include a $42 million reserve meant to shield the county from year-to-year fluctuations in revenue from the tax.

After being called out by Roberts, Gloria returned to Twitter and the two ended Mental Health Day on a positive note.

“Yes my friend. SD County is making progress – thanks in part to you – but that isn’t so across the state,” Gloria wrote. “If only SD acts, ~$2.3B will still be left unspent. I remain committed to pursuing legislation to fix this statewide.”

“Always enjoy working with you, my friend,” Roberts replied.

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Lisa Halverstadt

Lisa Halverstadt writes about San Diego city and county governments. She welcomes story tips and questions. Contact her directly at lisa@vosd.org or 619.325.0528.

More in News

VOSD Podcast Live: Definitely Not a 2020 San Diego Mayoral Debate

Morning Report: County Will Keep Open Two Half-Empty Juvenile Halls

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

Photos: Politifest's Memorable Moments

Adriana Heldiz
News

Majority of Immigrant Detainees in San Diego Don’t Have Criminal Convictions, Data Shows

Maya Srikrishnan
News

Morning Report: Skydiving Building-Turned-Homelessness Center Not Taking Flight Yet

Voice of San Diego
News

Morning Report: The Local Ballot Measures, Explained

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Get our weekly insiders guide to political and policy news (Saturdays)

Trending Stories
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
Opinion
The San Diego Airport's Terminal 1 Plan Threatens Nearby Neighborhoods
Councilman Wants to Ground Plan to Turn Skydiving Building Into a Homelessness Center
North County Report: A War Over Homes, Words and Turds in Del Mar
Nearly One-Fourth of Funds Meant to Bankroll Affordable Housing Went to Other Causes
The Number of Youth in Juvenile Detention in California Has Quietly Plummeted
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks
Opinion
Why SDSU Walked Away From the Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations
Dog Pile: Local Agencies Blast the Airport Authority's Plan to Redo Terminal 1
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!