 North County Report: Measure B Goes Down - Voice of San Diego

News

News

North County Report: Measure B Goes Down

It’s still unclear whether Measure A, the measure requiring countywide voter approval for general plan amendments, passed. But Measure B, a general plan amendment for the Newland Sierra development, appears to be dead.
Kayla Jimenez
Deer Springs Road located just south of the proposed Newland Sierra project. / Photo by Megan Wood

I spent a good part of Tuesday talking to voters in Escondido and San Marcos who live near the Merriam Mountains, the site of the development proposal that appeared on the ballot as Measure B. They overwhelmingly said they were opposed to the project.

One resident after another said they did not want Newland Sierra’s developers to build 2,135 homes, a school site, retail and parks north of Escondido in the Merriam Mountains because they believed it would increase traffic and housing costs. Others cited wildfire concerns and how approval of the development could promote sprawl in the county.

Those sentiments, combined with the financial support of Golden Door, a nearby luxury spa and the project’s main opponent, helped sink Measure B. At last count, more than 58 percent of county voters had rejected the project.

The County Board of Supervisors approved a general plan amendment to allow the Newland Sierra project in September 2018, but more than 117,000 county residents signed a petition to force the decision to a countywide vote.

Proponents of the project said it would have brought much-needed affordable housing to the region.

Rita Brandin, a senior vice president for Newland Communities, wrote in a statement Wednesday that the developers would be reassessing their plan for the property over the next several weeks.

“It’s difficult getting voter approval for any development project in California, even without funded opposition. Our campaign faced an unprecedented challenge as a result of more than $6 million of deceptive advertising and other activities financed by the Golden Door,” Brandin wrote in the statement. “When voters have doubts, they vote no, and although most of the Golden Door’s claims were fabricated, they apparently succeeded in raising doubts.”

Rick Schloss, a representative for the campaign against Measure B, said they’ll keep fighting.

“We are ready for whatever Newland tries to do next, this is not the end of our community’s efforts to ensure that positive long-term decisions are made for affordable housing, traffic and transit, and our precious resources,” Schloss wrote in an email.

The developers behind Newland Sierra said more than 60 percent of the homes would have been affordable to workforce families, but whether that promise was legally enforceable was a question of debate in the final days of the campaign. I broke down Newland Sierra’s promise to build affordable homes for working families in the development. Newland had also said they planned to expand Deer Springs Road near the proposed project to alleviate traffic concerns.

Abbas Masifi, a San Marcos resident who voted at the San Marcos library, said Tuesday he’d hate to see another 2,000 homes go up next to his own.

“I’m already having enough trouble with the traffic with the way it is and they don’t have any plans to take care of the extra capacity that’s required,” Masifi said.

Measure A Too Close to Call

Registrar of Voters results also show as of Wednesday that 51 percent of the electorate voted no on Measure A, a separate countywide initiative that would require that general plan amendments increasing residential density in semi-rural and rural areas get countywide voter approval.

Campaigns for and against the initiative said Wednesday they remain hopeful voters decided in their favor.

“The No on A campaign had a very good night last night and while we’re up two percentage points, 51 to 49, we are not declaring victory,” Tony Manolatos, president of the PR firm representing the campaign, wrote in an email. “There are still roughly 350,000 outstanding ballots left to count, and that process could take days or weeks to complete.”

Proponents of the initiative wrote in an email their campaign is encouraged by the level of momentum it has received and will remain “cautiously optimistic” that Measure A will prevail.

More North County Results

  • Carlsbad City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher won the District 1 Council seat, beating out Tracy Carmichael, who current sits on the Carlsbad Unified School District board, and Barrio resident Simon Angel. Schumacher wrote in a recent op-ed for Voice of San Diego she wants Carlsbad to declare a homeless shelter crisis and establish a safe parking lot in town for homeless residents living in their cars.
  • Oceanside voters defeated Measure K and will continue to vote on and elect their city clerk and city treasurer. The initiative put on the ballot by the Oceanside City Council would have switched elections for those positions to appointments.
  • Del Mar voters rejected Measure G, the Marisol initiative, which would have allowed for a luxury hotel project on the coastal city’s northern bluff.
  • Two North County school bonds — one in the Escondido Union School District and another in the Poway Unified School District — failed to get more than the required 55 percent approval from voters. Ashly McGlone recently reported the Poway’s bond messaging crept toward the legal line.
  • Republicans Joel Anderson and Steve Vaus advanced to the runoff in the District 2 race for the County Board of Supervisors. District 2 encompasses Poway and other East County cities.
  • Republican County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer will move forward and vie for the District 3 seat in November. District 3 encompasses the cities of Encinitas, Escondido, Solana Beach and Del Mar. Lawson-Remer finished in second, but Gaspar got less than 50 percent of the vote. That means a majority of ballots were cast for a Democrat.

In Other News

  • North County Transit District officials said the possibility of completing a train tunnel in Del Mar could take longer than 10 years. Meanwhile, coastal erosion is eating away at the bluffs where the train tracks are now. (Union-Tribune)
  • The North County Transit District’s Coaster train turned 25 years old last week. The district says it plans to add five new locomotives to increase service and reliability by the end of the year. (Union-Tribune)
  • The Escondido Union School District appointed Frank Huston, a police officer in the Escondido Police Department, to the school board. Huston told a reporter one of his highest priorities for the district is reversing the trend of declining enrollment. (Union-Tribune)
  • Palomar College President Joi Lin Blake resigned with a $450,000 settlement last month after the college’s faculty declared a vote of “no confidence” in her leadership. (Union-Tribune)
  • Oceanside voters could get a say in November on whether they want to amend the city’s current cannabis business regulations. The Oceanside Voters for Safe Access Coalition’s proposed initiative would allow pot dispensaries with storefronts for recreational and medical purposes.
  • Attention, Gen Z! The Metropolitan Transit District is asking high school students countywide what their generation considers top priorities when it comes to the future of public transportation in the region. (Times of San Diego)

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Kayla Jimenez

Kayla Jimenez is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about communities, politics and regional issues in North County. Kayla can be reached at kayla.jimenez@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5669.

More in News

Morning Report: 7 Things We're Watching on Election Day

Morning Report: One City Heights School Is Closing the Achievement Gap

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: An Indecisive Night

Scott Lewis
Politics

What the No. 2 Spot in the Mayor’s Race Will Tell Us About San Diego

Andrew Keatts
News

VOSD Podcast: Our Quick and Dirty Election Night Takes

Sara Libby
Politics

‘We Really Need to Invest in Our Kids’ Futures’: Voices of the Voters in the South Bay

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
One City Heights School Is Doing the Nearly Impossible: Closing the Achievement Gap
Students Sue San Diego Unified, Teacher Over Groping Complaints
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
A Reader's Guide to the San Diego Primary
Everything We Know About Newland Sierra’s Promise to Provide Affordable Housing
Fact Check: Poway Unified Gets $1,500 Less Per Kid From the State Than San Diego Schools
Top Manager Leaves City Hall Over Building's Asbestos Headaches
A Reality Check on Five Big Measure C Claims
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Nine Things to Know About Stan Kroenke’s Chargers Predicament
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!