News Help us raise $150K before year end!

News

North County Report: Tax Bill Could End Housing Credit Used Heavily in North County

Homeless shelters open year-round, Lake San Marcos inches closer to a cleanup and more in our weekly roundup of news from North County.
Ruarri Serpa
0

The construction site of the Mission Cove apartments in Oceanside. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

As Congress tries to reconcile the two versions of the Republican tax bill, the fate of an incentive to build affordable housing – one used heavily in North County – remains uncertain.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, created by Congress in 1986, provided $7.3 million for affordable housing in North County last year alone, resulting in 485 housing units, according to the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee in the state treasurer’s office, which administers the credits.

If a program that was eliminated in the House version of the bill becomes final, the funding mechanism behind nearly one-third of North County’s affordable housing projects last year would dry up.

The program works by awarding tax credits to projects that provide housing to low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities. Those tax credits are purchased by investors, and that purchase provides the funding for affordable housing. There are two types of credits, one providing a 9 percent credit and one providing a 4 percent credit toward the purchaser’s federal tax liability.

Talks of reducing corporate taxes has already lessened the incentive for investors to buy tax credits that are awarded to affordable housing projects, Voice has reported. Now, as the tax bills head toward becoming law, the 4 percent credit is still on the books, but the funding mechanism behind it might be eliminated.

The 9 percent credit went to some high-profile projects last year, including 200 units at Mission Cove in Oceanside, which took nearly 10 years and all of the city’s affordable housing funds to construct. Solutions for Change also got $2.4 million from the state and federal government for its 31-unit project on Weitzel Street in downtown Oceanside.

But over the life of the program, the 4 percent credit has been responsible for funding nearly two-thirds of the affordable housing built in North County. The California Tax Credit Allocation Committee reports that of the 7,456 units built since the 1990s, 4,347 units used the 4 percent credit.

In recent years, that portion has dropped. Last year, only 167 of North County’s 485 new affordable units – about one-third – used the 4 percent credit.

Homeless Shelters Serve Twice as Many This Year

Until recently, most homeless shelters only operated on a temporary basis through winter. These shelters keep people off the street during the coldest part of the year, and try to get people housing within 60 days.

This year, shelters in Escondido, Vista and Carlsbad operate year-round, and KPBS reports they are able to help twice as many people as they could when they operated on a temporary basis.

With Bread of Life in Oceanside, which still is a seasonal shelter, they’re part of the Alliance for Regional Solutions, and have about 200 beds to serve homeless clients.

Greg Anglea, president of Alliance, said they went from helping 538 people avoid sleeping on the streets, to helping 1,031 last year.

Lake San Marcos Restoration in the Works

Lake San Marcos, which was formed when the San Marcos creek was dammed in the 1940s, is inching closer to a cleanup plan next year, the Union-Tribune reports.

The lake has long suffered from the effects of urban runoff, which causes pollution and algae blooms that starve the lake of oxygen. A board member at the Lake San Marcos Community Association said there are other problems that also need addressing, like sediment buildup and grasses growing on the lake bottom.

Some of the proposed solutions include treating the water at the creek before it enters the lake, holding it in a retention pond to let some of the phosphorous settle out and treating the water with a type of salt.

Also in the News

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ruarri Serpa

Ruarri Serpa is a freelance writer in Oceanside. Email him at ruarris@gmail.com and find him on Twitter at @RuarriS.

More in News

What We Learned This Week

Morning Report: How SDSU West and SoccerCity Differ

Top Stories: Nov. 24-Dec. 1

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: SoccerCity Analysis Raises Big Questions for City Decision-Makers

Sara Libby
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Effects of 17th Street Crackdown Come Into Focus

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

What it Took to Clear 17th Street

Lisa Halverstadt
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Another Council President Kerfuffle

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
The Four Big Differences Between SoccerCity and SDSU West
What it Took to Clear 17th Street
Tijuana Has the Ingredients for a Booming Startup Scene But Not a Lot to Show for it
SoccerCity Analysis Is Bad News for the Project – and the City’s Climate Goals
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Judge's Remarkable, Scathing Takedown of Mark Arabo and the Neighborhood Market Association
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

We have no Voice without you.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!