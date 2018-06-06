Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News North County Report

North County Report: Two Dems Likely to Compete in Assembly District Long Held By GOP

Cities are turning to social workers to help get people off the streets, a man becomes the target of a criminal investigation after walking his dogs and more in our weekly roundup of North County news.
Ruarri Serpa

A California primary election voter guide / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The fear that too many candidates might split the vote and eliminate their own party from contention in November may have come true — but not in the way people expected.

While the results aren’t yet official, the 76th Assembly District may see a general election face-off between two Democrats, Elizabeth Warren and Tasha Boerner Horvath, after six Republicans split just under half of all votes cast in the primary.

On Wednesday, there were still several thousand mail-in ballots to count, but Warren led her better-funded rival, Boerner Horvath, with 25.6 percent of the vote to Boerner Horvath’s 25.2 percent.

“I am grateful for the support I have received in the 76th District and beyond. I have no plans for a political career — I just want to do my part to help solve some problems,” Warren said on Wednesday.

Phil Graham, who raised the most money of any candidate, performed the best among the Republicans, earning 21.1 percent of votes cast, for third place.

No other Republican earned more than 9 points.

The Democrats’ success may have been a result of the surge of registered voters after President Donald Trump was elected, which virtually erased what was a 7,000-voter advantage for Republicans. On Tuesday, about 34,300 votes were cast for Democrats, compared with 33,200 votes for Republicans.

Forums leading up to the election mostly focused on housing, the gas tax, water and the state’s so-called sanctuary laws. Warren raised eyebrows when she came out against the gas tax, arguing that it hurt working-class families. She also made her campaign about single-payer health care.

While Boerner-Horvath was hit with a flurry of negative ads by state Republicans, she also benefited from mailers sponsored by labor groups and Planned Parenthood.

Meanwhile, in the 49th District congressional race, Republican Diane Harkey is headed to the November election, possibly against Democrat Mike Levin.

Levin has a 1,900-vote lead over fellow Democrat Sara Jacobs, with the mail-in ballots yet to be counted. Jacobs bested Levin by a few hundred votes in San Diego County, but Levin pulled in about 2,100 more votes in the Orange County portion of the district, his home turf.

Voice’s Jesse Marx broke down how the two Republicans who were most familiar to voters, Kristin Gaspar and Rocky Chavez, veered right and left in the race, and how that didn’t go over well with voters. Marx also joined canvassers this weekend to see how candidates were making their final pitch to voters.

Cities Look Beyond ‘Lock ‘em Up’ Approach to Homelessness

As North County continues to be home to a large number of homeless residents, cities are turning to social workers to bolster their efforts to get people off the streets.

The Union-Tribune reports that three cities now have contracts with Interfaith Community Services to provide social workers who help people navigate homeless services and provide immediate help to people in crisis situations.

Encinitas led the effort two years ago, followed by Oceanside and Carlsbad, which recently added two positions to their homeless outreach teams. Interfaith CEO Greg Anglea told the U-T that Escondido was also in talks to hire social workers through his organization.

“These partnerships between city, law enforcement and nonprofit providers are the best way to effectively address homelessness in our communities,” Anglea told the U-T.

Woman Embroils Her Neighbor in Criminal Investigation

A Vista woman saw a man on the street she didn’t recognize, so she snapped his photo. The man’s skin color was similar to that of a suspect in a nearby burglary, so the woman shared the image with Sheriff’s Department investigators.

That was all it took for Ike Iloputaife to become a person of interest, and to have his photo shared around the community and online, the Union-Tribune reports. Nevermind the physical differences, or that the photo was of Iloputaife with his two dogs, who he walked twice daily for the last year.

“In this person’s head I became a person of interest because of my skin color,” Iloputaife wrote to his neighbors on Nextdoor, according to the U-T. “Asking to call the police on a black person in this highly charged political and cultural environment can be a danger for the black person.”

The Union-Tribune writes that Iloputaife has spent a week trying to get his photo removed from local media and one crime-stoppers website, and he said Sheriff’s deputies won’t return his calls.

At this point, all he wants is an apology.

The episode marks a good chance to revive this piece on the toxicity of Nextdoor, which a Los Angeles Times reporter joked is “a local news show anchored by George Zimmerman.”

Also in the News

  • The Vista City Council is moving ahead with its own pot measure to counter a citizen’s initiative. While the citizens’ initiative calls for 11 retail stores, the city’s measure only allows two. The City Council is also leaning toward allowing two additional sales and delivery businesses that are not open to the general public, and enacting a 10 percent tax on sales. (The Coast News)
  • The Encinitas City Council is discussing a land swap that would allow the city to build 140 affordable housing units. It would be in exchange for the parcel of land that the City Council removed from the affordable housing plan, which would have resulted in nearly 190 units. (The Coast News)
  • The County Planning Commission approved another 453 houses for Harmony Grove. (The Coast News)
  • Carlsbad’s chief operating officer will become the new city manager, when Kevin Crawford retires this summer. (Union-Tribune)

Get News Delivered Daily

Roundup of news and issues related to northern San Diego County (Wednesdays)

Tags:

76th Assembly District North County Report
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ruarri Serpa

Ruarri Serpa is a freelance writer in Oceanside. Email him at ruarris@gmail.com and find him on Twitter at @RuarriS.

More in News

Morning Report: The DA Gets a Mandate

Morning Report: Ready, Set, Primary

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

What to Read Next
Politics

Veers to the Left and Right Didn't Go Over Well for Chavez and Gaspar

Jesse Marx
Politics

Dumanis and Fletcher Will Now Prep for a Bitter Battle for a County Supervisor Seat

Lisa Halverstadt
News

San Diegans Spoke Decisively With DA Vote

Andrew Keatts
News

Special Podcast: Election Results

Kinsee Morlan

Sign up

Roundup of news and issues related to northern San Diego County (Wednesdays)

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
Opinion
San Diego's Housing Crisis Does Not Affect Everyone Equally
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
Morning Report: The Engaged Voter’s Guide to the Primary
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe