 Old AB 5 and Mayoral Race Tensions Going Strong in the New Year
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

We did it!

Thank you to all of our donors

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

VOSD Podcast: Old AB 5 and Mayoral Race Tensions Going Strong in the New Year

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby examined a strange campaign ad, broke down the latest in the AB 5 debate and previewed some of the biggest news coming in 2020.

Nate John
Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Assemblywoman Loren Gonzalez / Photos by Adriana Heldiz

Councilwoman Barbara Bry recently circulated an ad on Facebook congratulating Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, who was named the 2019 San Diegan of the Year by the Union-Tribune.

In it, she made a strange claim: Bry said she was the only candidate in the mayor’s race to vote for Weber’s big police shooting reform bill before it passed the Legislature. This isn’t just a strange claim because her opponent is a member of the Legislature and she is not. It’s also strange because it isn’t true.

Hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby discussed the factual issues with Bry’s assertion and the ensuing Twitter-based back-and-forth between Bry and Lewis on the matter.

Regardless of timelines and voting records, Bry’s ad is a reminder of the type of debates we might be in for as more big local contests become Democrat vs. Democrat affairs. Candidates who agree on most issues will continue to try and carve out distinctions, sometimes more successfully than others.

AB 5 Is Officially the Law

Jan. 1 marked the first day AB 5, the controversial law on worker classification written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, was in effect.

Now that it’s the law of the land, the controversy is totally, completely over and everyone quietly moved on to other things.

Just kidding!

A new lawsuit, the third so far, is seeking to overturn the law. And the New York Times this week chronicled continuing anger from impacted freelancers.

Libby also has the latest on fights over the bill in this week’s Sacramento Report.

A Year in Preview

The holiday interregnum still looms. As such, Lewis and Libby took a moment to single out what they’re excited for in 2020.

Lewis pointed out that March election ballots will get mailed to voters in just a month. From the presidential primary to narrowing down City Council races to some big ballot measures, this election is going to be a doozy.

Libby decided to focus on something less political. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are coming. Big races, global unity, weird opening ceremony outfits — what’s not to love?

In Andrew Keatts’ absence, Lewis and Libby discussed his recent piece examining what’s to come for local Republicans. In 2019 (not an election year) San Diego Republicans lost control of three long-held seats. For 2020 — some observers believe retaining power of the Board of Supervisors is the GOP’s Holy Grail.

Finally, Lewis thinks cars — and big decisions over how much we’ll continue to rely on them will define 2020. Take note.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

2020 Election AB 5
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: What the City's Done on the Homelessness Plan So Far

These Government Records Will Stay Hidden From the Public

2019 in Quotes: The Year of the YIMBY

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: New Year, New AB 5 Lawsuit

Sara Libby
Government

Sacramento Report: National Journalists Discover AB 5 Exists

Sara Libby
News

San Diego Explained: The New Law That Upends Contracting Work

Megan Wood
News

VOSD Podcast: Lorena Gonzalez's Super Chill, Uneventful Few Weeks

Nate John

We did it!

Thank you to all of our donors
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
These Government Records Will Stay Hidden From the Public
Morning Report: The Status of Fletcher's Immigrant Affairs Office Proposal
What’s the Future Look Like for San Diego Republicans? 2020 Will Provide Answers
Opinion
San Diego's Parking Reforms Might Actually Increase the Costs of Renting or Buying
The 2019 Voice of the Year Is ...
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
The Extent to Which We Rely on Cars Will Drive 2020
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!