Photos: Sherman Heights Residents, Community Celebrate Diá De Los Muertos | Voice of San Diego

Diá de los Muertos honors the lives of those who have passed away. Voice of San Diego’s Adriana Heldiz shares some photos of the celebration in Sherman Heights and surrounding communities.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Sherman Heights Community Center has hosted several events in honor of Diá de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
The holiday, which runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 every year, celebrates the lives of those who have passed away. Families build altars with photos of their loved ones decorated with candles, sugar skulls, marigold flowers and food. It is a beloved tradition in Mexican culture.
At the community center, different local groups and organizations set up their own altars, but residents can also contribute by adding photos or personal notes to a community altar displayed at the space.
“Honoring the tradition year after year and having the space to create altars is very meaningful for people,” said Daniela Kelly, executive director of the Sherman Heights Community Center.
The center began hosting its Diá de Los Muertos celebration in 1994 and has since grown to include a number of events such as craft workshops, food tasting and more.
I attended Tuesday’s Muertos Candlelight Procession hosted by the community center and visited some of the altars displayed by residents outside of their homes.