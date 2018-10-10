News

Photos: Politifest's Memorable Moments

Since 2011, Voice of San Diego has hosted Politifest, a public affairs summit focused on the issues and candidates on the November ballot. Photographer Vito Di Stefano captured several moments from this year’s event.
Adriana Heldiz

Politifest attendees gather at the University of San Diego. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Since 2011, Voice of San Diego has hosted Politifest, a public affairs summit focused on the issues and candidates on the November ballot. It’s our effort to provide San Diegans with the tools they need to make educated decisions on Election Day.

Politicians from all over the region stopped by Politifest, held this year at the University of San Diego, to answer tough questions and make their case as to why they should be elected. Folks had the opportunity to learn more about the biggest local topics. They listened to a fiery debate over the future of the Mission Valley stadium site, got immigration updates at a panel discussion and more.

Community groups also hosted their own sessions. High Tech High Chula Vista held a panel on Measure Q, the city’s cannabis tax, and the San Diego Deliberation Network hosted a discussion on the state’s housing crisis.

Here are some of the moments freelance photographer Vito Di Stefano captured during the event.

