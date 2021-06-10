 Rape Kit Testing Yields Felony Prosecution

News

News

Rape Kit Testing Yields Felony Prosecution
Andrew Keatts
Untested rape kits / Photo courtesy of the Joyful Heart Foundation

This post originally appeared in the June 10 Morning Report. Get the Morning Report delivered to your inbox.

District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Wednesday not only that her office has completed DNA analysis on 2,030 untested sexual assault kits three years after it began sending them to a third-party lab for testing, but also that DNA found in one of the kits has led to new criminal charges.

Larry Gene Rivers, 57, is charged with assaulting a 13-year-old girl in El Cajon in 2014, based on evidence found in a kit that was collected after the incident but not tested until the DA launched a program to test all of the kits in local law enforcement possession.

In all, DNA results from 485 newly tested kits have been added to a national database used to solve cases. Of those, 125 of the profiles corresponded to a suspect who was known to the victim, and 42 belonged to a suspect who was not known to the victim. The DA’s office said it’s continuing to review the results for other potential investigations.

The city of San Diego did not initially send its untested kits for third-party analysis along with the rest of the county’s law enforcement outfits, arguing it wasn’t useful and opting to do so only after Voice of San Diego revealed that SDPD’s crime lab directed analysts to test the backlogged kits less rigorously than it tested kits from active cases. SDPD could finish getting results from its backlogged kits in about a year, but the results coming in now are already resulting in profiles being uploaded into the federal database.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

rape kits Summer Stephan
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in News

Morning Report: City to Move Treatment Program Clients Into Motel

North County Report: Oceanside Grapples With Definition of Success for Homeless Hotel Program

Morning Report: City Tried to Keep Secret Memo That Was Already Public

What to Read Next
Public Safety

SDPD’s Previously Untested Rape Kits Are Yielding DNA Hits

Andrew Keatts
Opinion

While We're Rethinking Policing, It's Time to End Gang Injunctions

Jamie Wilson
Politics

Police Oversight Advocates: We’re Good, Let’s Have an Election

Andrew Keatts
Public Safety

DA's Police Reform Proposals Stop Short of Addressing Prosecutions

Maya Srikrishnan

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Don't have an account? Sign Up