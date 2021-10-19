San Diego 101: How Homelessness Is Criminalized | Voice of San Diego

San Diego has the seventh-largest homeless population in the country. For years, local leaders have struggled to tackle the problem and provide long-term housing to struggling residents. The city spends tens of millions of dollars each year on services to help homeless San Diegans. But enforcement has been another big part of the city’s approach.

In a new San Diego 101 explainer, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt walks through the different policies in place that contribute to the criminalization of homelessness in San Diego.

