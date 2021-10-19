 San Diego 101: How Homelessness Is Criminalized | Voice of San Diego

News

News

San Diego 101: How Homelessness Is Criminalized

In a new San Diego 101 explainer, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt walks through the different policies in place that contribute to the criminalization of homelessness in San Diego.
Adriana Heldiz

San Diego has the seventh-largest homeless population in the country. For years, local leaders have struggled to tackle the problem and provide long-term housing to struggling residents. The city spends tens of millions of dollars each year on services to help homeless San Diegans. But enforcement has been another big part of the city’s approach.

In a new San Diego 101 explainer, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt walks through the different policies in place that contribute to the criminalization of homelessness in San Diego.

Watch the rest of the San Diego 101 video series here.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Homelessness San Diego 101
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Longtime Labor Leader Leaves After Discovery of ‘Unintended Compensation’ 

Border Report: Haitian Migrants Continue Trickling into Tijuana, But Will They Stay?

Morning Report: San Diego's Crime Spike, in Context

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How Police Accountability Works, for Now

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego 101 Podcast: Who Polices the Police? 

Maya Srikrishnan
San Diego 101

San Diego 101: Surveillance in San Diego

Adriana Heldiz
News

Morning Report: Housing Commission Pressured to Explain Conditions at City Hotels

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up