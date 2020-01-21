 San Diego 101: Class Is in Session
San Diego 101: Class Is in Session

Some of the most important institutions and dynamics that impact the San Diego region are still mysterious or confusing to many residents. That’s where we come in.
Megan Wood and Adriana Heldiz

When someone starts working at Voice of San Diego, they get a big-picture overview on how the region operates and how big decisions are made. We call it San Diego 101. It’s the best way to get our reporters up to speed on the issues they may not regularly cover, but affect the lives of all San Diegans.

We eventually realized these types of explainers would be useful to people beyond the newsroom.

If you’ve ever wondered how our region is governed, how transportation decisions are made, where we get our water, why schools work the way they do or how our border is managed, this is for you.

Our five-part video series will help you better understand how our region works and give you a base of knowledge so that each time a big story breaks, a politician resigns, an election approaches or a major investigation publishes, you can wrap your mind around it with a solid foundation.

Click here to see all of the videos and learn more about San Diego 101.

We’re always looking for new topics to cover. Have something in mind? Let us know.

Tags:

San Diego 101 SANDAG school choice Water
Written By

Megan Wood

Megan is Voice of San Diego’s engagement editor. She is responsible for producing and overseeing the production of content that extends the reach of the organization.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

