San Diego 101: Class Is in Session

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Some of the most important institutions and dynamics that impact the San Diego region are still mysterious or confusing to many residents. That’s where we come in.
When someone starts working at Voice of San Diego, they get a big-picture overview on how the region operates and how big decisions are made. We call it San Diego 101. It’s the best way to get our reporters up to speed on the issues they may not regularly cover, but affect the lives of all San Diegans.
We eventually realized these types of explainers would be useful to people beyond the newsroom.
If you’ve ever wondered how our region is governed, how transportation decisions are made, where we get our water, why schools work the way they do or how our border is managed, this is for you.
Our five-part video series will help you better understand how our region works and give you a base of knowledge so that each time a big story breaks, a politician resigns, an election approaches or a major investigation publishes, you can wrap your mind around it with a solid foundation.
Click here to see all of the videos and learn more about San Diego 101.
We’re always looking for new topics to cover. Have something in mind? Let us know.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.