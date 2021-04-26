San Diego 101, Season 2: Get Schooled on How the Region Works

Voice of San Diego prides itself on holding powerful players and institutions accountable for the decisions they make that impact you.

But understanding how leaders arrived at a decision, or how a local agency works, can be mysterious or confusing to residents because their dealings are often shrouded in complicated processes and explained through jargon and acronyms that only insiders can decode.

Our San Diego 101 video series can help San Diegans understand they region they live in and how it’s run.

Last year, we released our first five videos, where we broke down how regional transportation decisions are made, how school choice works, where we get our water and who manages the U.S.-Mexico border.

Now we’re back with more.

This time we’ve broken down how San Diego’s city charter works and how residents can make changes to it. We examine who polices the police (hint: the police mostly police themselves). We also explained the process and sources from which schools get funding, and the Tijuana River sewage crisis that has been closing down South Bay beaches for years.

Click here to see all of the videos and learn more about San Diego 101.

We’re always looking for new topics to explain. Have something in mind? Let us know.

WATCH NOW — SAN DIEGO 101