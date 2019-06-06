San Diego Explained: A Big Day in the Long-Running Pension Saga

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Monday, the City Council will decide whether to keep fighting to preserve Proposition B, the 2012 initiative that ended pensions for most new city employees.

A quick refresher: After the initiative was passed, unions argued that the city illegally placed the measure on the ballot because the city failed to meet and confer with unions before making changes to their benefits. That case ended up making it all the way up to the state Supreme Court, which ruled that yes, the city violated the law.

Proposition B, however, is still in the City Charter. Unions are now pursuing a process to have Prop. B taken out. But there is still resistance to that within City Hall, including from Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia preview the next big decision on the pension front.