San Diego Explained: A Shallow River With Deep Controversies

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and Monica Dean break down the debates surrounding the San Diego River and the numerous efforts to beautify and protect it.
Adriana Heldiz

San Diego is known for its beaches, not its rivers, but there is one that cuts the city in half, and it’s at the center of many controversies.

The San Diego River runs from the mountains near to Julian to the sea near Ocean Beach. Along its 50-mile journey, the river is fed by rain, snow, stormwater and groundwater. While most of the time the river is pretty shallow, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been the source of deep controversies.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the debates surrounding the river and the numerous efforts to beautify and protect it.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

