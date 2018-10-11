San Diego Explained: A Shallow River With Deep Controversies

San Diego is known for its beaches, not its rivers, but there is one that cuts the city in half, and it’s at the center of many controversies.

The San Diego River runs from the mountains near to Julian to the sea near Ocean Beach. Along its 50-mile journey, the river is fed by rain, snow, stormwater and groundwater. While most of the time the river is pretty shallow, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been the source of deep controversies.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the debates surrounding the river and the numerous efforts to beautify and protect it.