San Diego Explained: A Shallow River With Deep Controversies
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and Monica Dean break down the debates surrounding the San Diego River and the numerous efforts to beautify and protect it.
San Diego is known for its beaches, not its rivers, but there is one that cuts the city in half, and it’s at the center of many controversies.
The San Diego River runs from the mountains near to Julian to the sea near Ocean Beach. Along its 50-mile journey, the river is fed by rain, snow, stormwater and groundwater. While most of the time the river is pretty shallow, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been the source of deep controversies.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down the debates surrounding the river and the numerous efforts to beautify and protect it.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.