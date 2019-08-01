San Diego Explained: An Earthquake Could Impact San Diego's Water Supply - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia lay out three worst-case scenarios that could affect San Diego’s water supply when an earthquake hits.
Earthquakes could have a major impact on San Diego’s water supply, even if they happen far away.
That’s because San Diego’s water comes from hundreds of miles away, through threads of metal and concrete that connect us to distant rivers and reservoirs. Our biggest source of water is the Colorado River, which is diverted into Southern California from the Arizona border through a 242-mile water system that includes 92 miles of tunnels.
