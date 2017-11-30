News Help us raise $150K before year end!

News

San Diego Explained: The Battle for the Qualcomm Stadium Land

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Monica Dean compare the competing proposals for redeveloping the stadium site in Mission Valley.
Adriana Heldiz
0

The 2018 ballot already looks like it will be chock full of major local initiatives, including tax hikes.

But the big battle may be over the future of the former home of the San Diego Chargers, now known as SDCCU Stadium.

One group, SoccerCity, already has a detailed plan on the November ballot. It would include thousands of condos, a park, an entertainment district and a soccer stadium.

But San Diego State University doesn’t like that idea, and just announced a detailed plan of its own. A group calling itself the Friends of San Diego State University is collecting signatures to try to place a plan on the ballot that would let the city sell most of the land around the stadium to SDSU.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Monica Dean compare the competing proposals for redeveloping the stadium site in Mission Valley.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: How the Wheels Came Off a Student Transit Program

North County Report: Support for Oceanside’s Slow-Growth Measure Depends on Whether You Farm – and How Much

Morning Report: Politics Line Up for City Electricity Grab

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: The DA's Bizarre Handoff

Adriana Heldiz
0 Comments
Opinion

Cate's Favor to SoccerCity Wasn't Necessary — It Was Illegal

News

VOSD Podcast: It's Beef Week

Adriana Heldiz
0 Comments
Opinion

In Sharing City Attorney Memo, Cate Was Doing His Job

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Community Choice Is Politically Possible in San Diego
The City’s Walking a Legal Tight Rope With Its Hep A and Homelessness Strategies
Opinion
City Attorney's Chief of Staff Has a Political Role, Not a Legal One
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
How San Diego Screwed Up Bike Sharing
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

We have no Voice without you.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!