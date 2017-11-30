San Diego Explained: The Battle for the Qualcomm Stadium Land

The 2018 ballot already looks like it will be chock full of major local initiatives, including tax hikes.

But the big battle may be over the future of the former home of the San Diego Chargers, now known as SDCCU Stadium.

One group, SoccerCity, already has a detailed plan on the November ballot. It would include thousands of condos, a park, an entertainment district and a soccer stadium.

But San Diego State University doesn’t like that idea, and just announced a detailed plan of its own. A group calling itself the Friends of San Diego State University is collecting signatures to try to place a plan on the ballot that would let the city sell most of the land around the stadium to SDSU.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC 7 Monica Dean compare the competing proposals for redeveloping the stadium site in Mission Valley.