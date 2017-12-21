San Diego Explained: Border Arrests Are Up But Deportations Are Down

Since kicking off his campaign in 2015, President Donald Trump has vowed to increase immigration enforcement throughout the country and deport millions of undocumented people.

Although the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests increased dramatically during his first year in office, deportations have actually gone down. That’s partly due to the backlog of cases in immigration courts that makes the deportation process take longer. But there’s no guarantee those numbers will stay low for long.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into the severe backlogs of immigration cases that have resulted from an increase of arrests made by ICE.