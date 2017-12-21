San Diego Explained: Border Arrests Are Up But Deportations Are Down

Get News Delivered Daily
Stories about the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into why deportations are down even as more immigration arrests are being made.
Since kicking off his campaign in 2015, President Donald Trump has vowed to increase immigration enforcement throughout the country and deport millions of undocumented people.
Although the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests increased dramatically during his first year in office, deportations have actually gone down. That’s partly due to the backlog of cases in immigration courts that makes the deportation process take longer. But there’s no guarantee those numbers will stay low for long.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into the severe backlogs of immigration cases that have resulted from an increase of arrests made by ICE.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.