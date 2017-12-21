News Help us raise $150K before year end!

San Diego Explained: Border Arrests Are Up But Deportations Are Down

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into why deportations are down even as more immigration arrests are being made.
Adriana Heldiz
0

Since kicking off his campaign in 2015, President Donald Trump has vowed to increase immigration enforcement throughout the country and deport millions of undocumented people.

Although the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests increased dramatically during his first year in office, deportations have actually gone down. That’s partly due to the backlog of cases in immigration courts that makes the deportation process take longer. But there’s no guarantee those numbers will stay low for long.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive into the severe backlogs of immigration cases that have resulted from an increase of arrests made by ICE.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

