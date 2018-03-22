San Diego Explained: California's So-Called Sanctuary Laws

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The federal government isn’t too happy with California.

Last October, the state passed the California Values Act, or the sanctuary state law, which is supposed to stop local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement. But the Trump administration doesn’t want that. It wants more collaboration in order to crackdown on illegal immigration.

That’s why earlier this month it announced plans to sue California over the sanctuary law and two other laws that make the federal government’s immigration crackdown more difficult to enforce.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of California’s sanctuary laws and explain how it will effect interactions between federal immigration agents and local law enforcement.