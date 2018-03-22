Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News San Diego Explained

San Diego Explained: California's So-Called Sanctuary Laws

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean consider the relationship between federal immigration agents and local law enforcement.
Adriana Heldiz

The federal government isn’t too happy with California.

Last October, the state passed the California Values Act, or the sanctuary state law, which is supposed to stop local law enforcement from participating in immigration enforcement. But the Trump administration doesn’t want that. It wants more collaboration in order to crackdown on illegal immigration.

That’s why earlier this month it announced plans to sue California over the sanctuary law and two other laws that make the federal government’s immigration crackdown more difficult to enforce.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean go through the nuts and bolts of California’s sanctuary laws and explain how it will effect interactions between federal immigration agents and local law enforcement.

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Airport Usage Is Up — But Demand to Move and Expand It Is Way Down

Morning Report: City Hopes Building Can Untangle One Homelessness Problem

North County Report: What Do the Democrats Competing for Issa's Seat Actually Believe?

What to Read Next
Public Safety

Escondido Passes on Federal Funds That Would've Required ICE Cooperation

Maya Srikrishnan
News

How California’s Plan to Protect Undocumented Immigrants Will Play Out in San Diego

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

A Year of Seismic Shifts in Immigration Policy

Maya Srikrishnan
News

San Diego Explained: Border Arrests Are Up But Deportations Are Down

Adriana Heldiz

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Trending Stories
Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego's Enforcement Against Homeless Residents
San Diego Hopes a Building Can Help Fix a Broken Homelessness System
Politics Report: The Dems Going After Hunter
Opinion
Neighborhoods East of Downtown Are Disproportionately Hosting the Homeless
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Tormented by a Student's Sexual Assault, a Teacher Falls
San Dieguito Teacher Resigns Amidst Complaints of Inappropriate Behavior
Border Patrol May Stop Handing Over Criminal Suspects to Local Law Enforcement
Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego's Enforcement Against Homeless Residents
California Cannabis Finds a Market in Mexico
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
Tormented by a Student's Sexual Assault, a Teacher Falls
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!