San Diego Explained: Choosing a School - Voice of San Diego

Trying to choose the right school for your child can be a daunting task, especially when there is so much data and information to digest. To help parents sift through all the resources available to them, the state created the California School Dashboard, which measures each school’s overall performance.

The dashboard measures a school’s success using a number of metrics that include suspension rates, chronic absenteeism and test scores. The dashboard ranks schools on each metric using a five-point color scale. Red is the worst. Blue is the best.

Voice of San Diego’s Will Huntsberry recently reported that 12 traditional public schools in San Diego Unified performed poorly enough to make the state’s list of worst performing.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Huntsberry and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia walk through how parents can use the dashboard to pick the best school for their kids.