San Diego Explained: Deciphering the 'Alphabet Soup' of Immigration Agencies - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained,Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the “alphabet soup” of immigration agencies.
Swift and drastic changes to federal immigration policies under the Trump administration have brought more attention to the the agencies that help establish those rules.
There’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to name a few. But keeping track of each agencies role can be difficult and confusing.
That’s why for this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the “alphabet soup” of immigration agencies.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.