San Diego Explained: Deciphering the 'Alphabet Soup' of Immigration Agencies - Voice of San Diego

Swift and drastic changes to federal immigration policies under the Trump administration have brought more attention to the the agencies that help establish those rules.

There’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to name a few. But keeping track of each agencies role can be difficult and confusing.

That’s why for this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the “alphabet soup” of immigration agencies.