 San Diego Explained: Deciphering the 'Alphabet Soup' of Immigration Agencies - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $60K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

San Diego Explained: Deciphering the 'Alphabet Soup' of Immigration Agencies

On this week’s San Diego Explained,Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the “alphabet soup” of immigration agencies.
Adriana Heldiz

Swift and drastic changes to federal immigration policies under the Trump administration have brought more attention to the the agencies that help establish those rules.

There’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to name a few. But keeping track of each agencies role can be difficult and confusing.

That’s why for this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down the “alphabet soup” of immigration agencies.

Stay up to Date

Read stories about the border, immigration and the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

No One's Sure What the New CityBeat Will Look Like

Morning Report: The Dire State of San Diego Homebuilding

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: Susan Davis, Out

Voice of San Diego
News

North County Report: Another Low-Income Community Protests School Bus Cuts

Jesse Marx
News

Morning Report: Sexual Assault Complaints at Otay Mesa Are Surging

Voice of San Diego
News

Sexual Assault Complaints at Otay Mesa Detention Center Have Surged

Maya Srikrishnan
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!