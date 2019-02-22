Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News San Diego Explained Video

San Diego Explained: Encinitas' Affordable Housing Struggle

Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack Encinitas’ ongoing legal problems over affordable housing.
Adriana Heldiz

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made clear that cities that fail to commit to building affordable housing will be in trouble. His actions are making Encinitas nervous.

The North County city is one of 47 municipalities — the only one in San Diego County — that has failed to submit a plan to the state identifying sites for housing production of all income levels. After twice rejecting those plans at the ballot box, a judge is intervening.

Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack Encinitas’ ongoing legal problems over affordable housing.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer anything about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about.  Submit your questions or ideas here.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: The Obscure State Agency Making Waves in Sweetwater

Morning Report: San Diego Confronts Its Recuperative Care Shortage

North County Report: Encinitas Makes Its Case to Newsom

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: Encinitas Will Take Part in Newsom’s ‘Candid Conversation’ on Housing

Sara Libby
Opinion

The Left and Right Need to Embrace YIMBY Goals With Actions, Not Just Words

Mark Powell
Politics

How a Strange Accusation Caught Fire and Took Down an Assembly Candidate

Jesse Marx
Land Use

Judge Puts Encinitas Voters’ Veto Power Over Housing Plans on Ice

Jesse Marx
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!