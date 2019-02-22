San Diego Explained: Encinitas' Affordable Housing Struggle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made clear that cities that fail to commit to building affordable housing will be in trouble. His actions are making Encinitas nervous.

The North County city is one of 47 municipalities — the only one in San Diego County — that has failed to submit a plan to the state identifying sites for housing production of all income levels. After twice rejecting those plans at the ballot box, a judge is intervening.

Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack Encinitas’ ongoing legal problems over affordable housing.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer anything about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.