San Diego Explained: Encinitas' Affordable Housing Struggle

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack Encinitas’ ongoing legal problems over affordable housing.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made clear that cities that fail to commit to building affordable housing will be in trouble. His actions are making Encinitas nervous.
The North County city is one of 47 municipalities — the only one in San Diego County — that has failed to submit a plan to the state identifying sites for housing production of all income levels. After twice rejecting those plans at the ballot box, a judge is intervening.
Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia unpack Encinitas’ ongoing legal problems over affordable housing.
What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer anything about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.