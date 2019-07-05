San Diego Explained: Housing the Homeless

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia cut through the jargon and explain four different types of housing for homeless and low-income residents.
The San Diego region has the fourth highest homeless population in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City leaders and advocates have for years argued about the best ways to help people and how the city can prevent low-income residents from falling into similar circumstances. While there is still much debate about the best practices, the housing first model, which prioritizes getting homeless people housed quickly rather than focusing on months- or years-long interventions first, has become a main focus.
But not all housing for homeless and low-income residents is the same.
