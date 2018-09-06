San Diego Explained: How an Arts District Grew Inside Liberty Station

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arts District Liberty Station has the potential to become a regional cultural destination.

But transforming a military campus into an arts district has proven difficult.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean describe how an area inside the former Naval Training Center in Point Loma has grown into an arts and culture district, and some of the challenges along the way.