San Diego Explained: How an Arts District Grew Inside Liberty Station

On this week's San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego's Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7's Monica Dean describe how an area inside Liberty Station has grown into an arts and culture district, and some of the challenges along the way.

Adriana Heldiz

Arts District Liberty Station has the potential to become a regional cultural destination.

But transforming a military campus into an arts district has proven difficult.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean describe how an area inside the former Naval Training Center in Point Loma has grown into an arts and culture district, and some of the challenges along the way.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

