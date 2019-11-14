San Diego Explained: How Cops in Domestic Violence Cases Keep Their Guns - Voice of San Diego

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The federal government requires people convicted of certain domestic violence-related crimes to give up their firearm privileges, but California offers police officers a way around that. There are various exemptions that officers can cite in the courtroom. But it doesn’t often come to that.

Cops across the state who are accused of domestic violence are often able to secure plea deals to lesser crimes that don’t necessarily trigger a prohibition on firearms. Three domestic violence cases in San Diego County in recent years have ended with officers pleading down to property damage crimes.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Jesse Marx and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break all this down.

Marx’s reporting is part of a statewide collaboration investigating California police officers who’ve been convicted of crimes.