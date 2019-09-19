San Diego Explained: How Fire Insurance Coverage Is Changing - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through the different factors that determine whether an insurance company will cover a home in a wildfire risk area.
Bigger, more destructive wildfires across California show no sign of slowing down any time soon, and insurance companies are becoming pickier about which homeowners they’ll protect.
When insurers deny coverage or raise prices in areas at risk of wildfire, they’re often relying on secret formulas designed to predict what homes are likely to burn. The most popular wildfire risk model, known as Fireline, uses a 0 to 30 scale, with a score of 30 assigned to the very riskiest homes. Several researchers say the insurance industry’s models don’t use all available fire science.
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia go through the different factors that determine whether an insurance company will cover a home in a wildfire risk area.
We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.
We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.
Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy
If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.