San Diego Explained: How Much the City Is Spending on Homelessness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Within the last year, the city of San Diego has dramatically increased funding for homelessness services.

City leaders have opened temporary homeless tents, opened a storage center in Sherman Heights and recently announced that the City Hall complex will serve as a temporary shelter. To better understand how much the city is paying for all these services, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia sift through the numbers.

What do you want to know about San Diego? NBC 7 and Voice of San Diego are ready to answer questions about local government, education, land use, the environment, homelessness, housing, the border, arts and culture — or other topics you’ve been wondering about. Submit your questions or ideas here.