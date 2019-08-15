 San Diego Explained: How Project Labor Agreements Affect Big San Diego Projects - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

San Diego Explained: How Project Labor Agreements Affect Big San Diego Projects

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia use emojis to explain how project labor agreements are impacting big projects in San Diego.
Adriana Heldiz

There’s a lot of planning and negotiating when a city decides to take on a new project.

In San Diego, one of the big topics of discussions when coordinating those deals is project labor agreements, or PLAs, which stipulate wages and benefits for construction workers and mandates that contractors hire through union halls. They haveshaped recent projects such as the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the San Diego Airport, Pure Water and the Chula Vista Bayfront.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia use emojis to explain how PLAs are impacting big projects in San Diego.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a multimedia producer at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: More Homeowners Rely on Last-Resort Insurance

Morning Report: Complaints Detail Lack of Medical Care at Otay Mesa

Documents Allege Serious Medical Neglect Inside Otay Mesa Detention Center

What to Read Next
Opinion

School Board Members Need to Have Tunnel Vision

Opinion
City Council

The City Puts Its Showdown With the State on Pause

Andrew Keatts
Environmental Regulation

The Standoff Over Prop. A Threatens a Big Water Compromise

Andrew Keatts
Government

Frye: What's At Risk if Prop. A Passes

Dagny Salas
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!