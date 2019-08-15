San Diego Explained: How Project Labor Agreements Affect Big San Diego Projects - Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC San Diego’s Catherine Garcia use emojis to explain how project labor agreements are impacting big projects in San Diego.
There’s a lot of planning and negotiating when a city decides to take on a new project.
In San Diego, one of the big topics of discussions when coordinating those deals is project labor agreements, or PLAs, which stipulate wages and benefits for construction workers and mandates that contractors hire through union halls. They haveshaped recent projects such as the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the San Diego Airport, Pure Water and the Chula Vista Bayfront.
