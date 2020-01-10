San Diego Explained: How San Diego Became a Beer City

Stay up to Date
On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Adriana Heldiz and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain how San Diego became a destination for craft brewing.
When you think of what makes San Diego great, there are several things that come to mind such as great weather, beaches and much more. But within the last 20 years, there’s something else that’s made San Diego stand out: craft beer.
Beer has impacted San Diego so much that our city is now known as “The Craft Beer Capital of America.”
The craft beer industry didn’t just pop out of nowhere. Just like the process of making the beer itself, San Diego’s brewery scene took a lot of time and experimentation to develop. On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia and I go through the different factors that made San Diego a beer city.
