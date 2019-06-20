UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

San Diego Explained: How Teachers 'Groom' Students for Sexual Abuse

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain how “grooming” can precede the sexual abuse of underage students.
Adriana Heldiz

Giving students personal attention, communicating with them through text and social media and becoming friends with their parents are some of the ways predatory educators “groom” students for abuse.

Since 2017, Voice of San Diego has investigated numerous cases of sexual misconduct in public schools throughout the county and found some patterns when it comes to how student-teacher relationships can develop into something more dangerous.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain how “grooming” can precede the sexual abuse of underage students.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana is a visual journalist at Voice of San Diego. She takes photos, makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: From Honduras to the U.S., and Back Again

He Made it From Honduras to the U.S., and Was Sent Right Back

Morning Report: Race, Leadership Questions Swirl in Southeastern San Diego

What to Read Next
News

San Diego Explained: The Agency Behind Some of the Region's Biggest New Projects

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: So You Want a Public Record

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: The Colorado Is a River, But Also a Bank

Adriana Heldiz
News

472 Days and Counting: San Diego Unified Sits on School Misconduct Records

Sara Libby
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!