San Diego Explained: How Teachers 'Groom' Students for Sexual Abuse

On this week’s San Diego Explained, VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia explain how “grooming” can precede the sexual abuse of underage students.
Giving students personal attention, communicating with them through text and social media and becoming friends with their parents are some of the ways predatory educators “groom” students for abuse.
Since 2017, Voice of San Diego has investigated numerous cases of sexual misconduct in public schools throughout the county and found some patterns when it comes to how student-teacher relationships can develop into something more dangerous.
