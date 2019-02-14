San Diego Explained: How the Asylum Process Works

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thousands of asylum-seekers continue to come to the San Diego-Tijuana border to request asylum in the United States. Once they arrive at the border, applicants must go through another series of steps that will determine if they qualify to stay in the United States.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down how the asylum process works.