San Diego Explained: How the Asylum Process Works

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and  NBC 7’s Monica Dean break down how the asylum process works.
Adriana Heldiz

Thousands of asylum-seekers continue to come to the San Diego-Tijuana border to request asylum in the United States. Once they arrive at the border, applicants must go through another series of steps that will determine if they qualify to stay in the United States.

On this week's San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego's Maya Srikrishnan and  NBC 7's Catherine Garcia break down how the asylum process works.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

