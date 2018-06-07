Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Border Immigration San Diego Explained

San Diego Explained: How The 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy Is Affecting San Diego's Federal Court

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look into the local ramifications of the new “zero tolerance” border policy.
Adriana Heldiz

Ever since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero-tolerance” policy at the border, San Diego’s immigration courts have been flooded with hundreds of cases each week.

In the past, courts had largely stopped prosecuting misdemeanor charges and focused their attention on prosecuting felony charges against those who had entered the country illegally several times or who had a criminal record. The new policy and the resulting surge in cases is creating chaos in San Diego’s federal court, and prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges and others are all still trying to figure it out. Defense attorneys say there is not enough time on the court’s calendars to hear all cases, or detention space to house defendants.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Maya Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look into the local ramifications of the new policy.

Get News Delivered Daily

Stories about the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: The Fletcher Evolution Is Complete

North County Report: Two Dems Likely to Compete in Assembly District Long Held By GOP

San Diegans Spoke Decisively With DA Vote

What to Read Next
News

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

Former U.S. Attorneys See Lessons in the Last Criminal Crackdown on Illegal Border Crossings

Maya Srikrishnan
News

The Surge in Border Crossing Prosecutions Is Causing Chaos and Confusion in Federal Court

Maya Srikrishnan
Government

ICE Is Getting Fewer Notices From the San Diego Sheriff, But Is Making More Arrests

Maya Srikrishnan

Sign up

Stories about the San Diego-Baja California region (every other Monday)

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
San Diegans Spoke Decisively With DA Vote
Veers to the Left and Right Didn't Go Over Well for Chavez and Gaspar
Opinion
San Diego's Housing Crisis Does Not Affect Everyone Equally
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe